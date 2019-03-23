UCI ends it with a groundout to short. Cougs brought the tying run to the plate in the 9th but can't complete the comeback Series continues Saturday at 6 pm #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/vc4BR3UD4E

Washington State brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but saw its rally turned away, dropping the series-opener at No. 22 UC Irvine 4-1 at Anteater Ballpark Friday evening.



The Cougars received two hits, including an RBI-double from Kyle Manzardo but WSU stranded six runners while the Anteaters (13-4) used a three-run double in the third and a dominant performance from 2018 All-American starter Andre Pallante, who posted seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and struck out five.



Manzardo's fifth-inning single extended his hitting streak to a team-best eight games. In the third inning, UCI took advantage of some free passes, loading the bases with a pair of walks and a long single that Collin Montez nearly made a diving catch on.



Brandon White struck out one batter but the following UC Irvine batter pulled a three-run triple into the right field corner for a 3-0 lead.



In the fifth, the Cougars saw Kyle Manzardo rocket a one-out single into left-centerfield but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. Rob Teel followed with a walk and Tyson Guerrero lined a single the other way into left field to put runners on first and second but UC Irvine starter Pallante ended the threat with in inning-ending ground ball fielder's choice.



In the seventh, UCI made it 4-0 with a one-out single back up the middle.



In the ninth, Manzardo doubled home Andres Alvarez with a shot that short-hopped the right field wall to put runners on second and third with one out. UCI went to the bullpen and ended the rally with a shallow flyout to right and a ground out to short, preserving the 4-1 win.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo singled in the 5th to extend his hitting streak to a WSU-best 8 games. . .Tyson Guerrero singled in the 5th to extend his on-base streak to 6 games. . .Danny Sinatro walked in the 6th to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. . .Brandon White started, worked 2.1 innings, 3 ER, 4 H, 3 K. . .Ky Bush worked in relief with 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 K. . .Dillon Plew went 0-for-4, ending his 22-game on-base streak dating back to last season. . .Collin Montez singled in the 9th to extend his hitting streak to 5 games and on-base streak to 16



NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m.