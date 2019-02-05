With the 2019 season opener rapidly approaching, Washington State baseball coach Marty Lees has revealed the Cougars’ probable starting lineup when they square off with Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif. On Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. PT.

WSU’s 35-man spring roster is an interesting blend of returning veterans and newcomers with 16 freshmen, three junior college products and one transfer. The Cougars look to improve on last year’s disappointing 16-33-1 overall mark and 10th place finish in the Pac-12 (8-21-1).

Some of the first-year players will be tested early after earning starting jobs in fall camp and January workouts.

“We have a nice group of older players that have been through some battles and played a lot for us the last couple of years,” Lees told Matt Chazanow of the Washington State IMG Network at halftime of a recent WSU men’s basketball game. “Then we have a really nice group of freshman that I believe are as good as any freshman class I’ve ever been a part of. It starts on the mound. A couple of the position players are going to play for us immediately, and we’ll have some freshmen starting on the mound as well.”

According to Lees, here is how WSU’s opening day lineup will look barring any injuries over the final 10 days of preseason camp:

C – Rob Teel (Sr.)

1B – Dillon Plew (Jr.)

2B – Garrett Gouldsmith (So.)

3B – Kodie Kolden (Fr.)

SS – Andres Alvarez (Sr.)

LF – Collin Montez (So.)

CF – Danny Sinatro (Jr.)

RF – Brody Barnum (So.)

P – TBA

Junior A.J. Block, sophomore Hayden Rosenkrantz and freshmen Ky Bush, Brandon White, Connor Barison and Zane Mills are all competing for weekend starting roles, while Isaac Mullins will likely serve as the closer at the beginning of the campaign.

Kolden hit .431 with eight doubles in 2017 for Lake City High School in Port Falls, ID., and was rated the third best overall prospect in the state of Idaho by Baseball Northwest. Freshman Koby Blunt from Clarkston (WA) High School in currently injured but Lees expects him to eventually compete with Barnum for the starting right field job.

Plew will hold down the first base on opening day, but must continue to fight off freshman Kyle Manzardo and sophomore Jack Smith if he wants to keep the job.

Bush (LHP, 6-5, 240 pounds) was drafted in the 40th round of last June’s MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals. He fanned 57 batters in 39.0 innings for Fremont High School in West Haven, UT. White, a 6-foot-8 RHPO from Chehalis, WA (WF West High School) was a 14th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers last June. He was 7-2 with a 0.34 ERA and 92 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 55 innings as a senior in 2018.

Alvarez, a three-year starter, is entrenched at shortstop and will have a new double play partner in Gouldsmith, a transfer from the University of New Mexico. Gouldsmith appeared in 42 games with 33 starts for the Lobos in 2018, posting a .270 batting average with two doubles, one home run, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored. He is eligible to play immediately.

After opening the 2019 schedule with a scheduled four-game series at St. Mary’s, the Cougars travel to Santa Clara for a four-game series on the second weekend of the season (Feb. 21-24). The home opener is Feb. 28 vs. Nevada. The nonconference schedule is highlighted by a three-game series at national power UC Irvine (March 22-24) and a two-game set at UNLV (March 12-13).

The challenging Pac-12 schedule opens with a three-game series at Arizona State (March 15-17). The Pac-12 home opener is March 29 vs. Stanford. The Apple Cup rivalry series against Washington resumes May 3 when the Cougars host the Huskies for the start of an always emotional three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

WASHINGTON STATE 2019 BASEBALL SCHEDULE (FIRST 10 GAMES)

Feb. 15 at Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Saint Mary’s (DH), 10 a.m.

Feb. 17 at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Santa Clara, 1 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Santa Clara, Noon

Feb. 28 NEVADA, 4 p.m.

March 1 NEVADA, 4 p.m.



