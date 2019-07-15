Washington State Baseball received a big boost to its 2020 pitching staff as lefthanded pitcher A.J. Block announced Friday that he did not sign a professional contract with the Detroit Tigers and will return to WSU for his senior season.



"I am incredibly excited to return to Washington State for my senior year. I have spoken with Coach Green many times over the past month and I believe that he is the right man to lead this program," Block said. "I can't wait to get back to Pullman and start working with my teammates and coaching staff. GO COUGS!"

Block was selected in the 17th round by the Detroit Tigers in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft this past June. Last season for the Cougars, Block made 14 starts and led the Cougars with 68 strikeouts in 71.1 innings and also earned Academic All-Pac-12 Conference first-team honors for the second straight year.