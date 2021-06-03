BSB: Manzardo first Coug in 21 years to be named First-Team AA

Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named to the All-America First Team by Collegiate Baseball Thursday.

Manzardo is WSU’s first All-America first-team selection since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990 and is the first position player to earn All-American first-team honors since John Olerud in 1988.



Manzardo also becomes just the second Cougar to be a two-time All-American, joining Phil Westerndorf (1975, 1977) after earning third-team honors last season.

Manzardo finished the regular season fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in hitting (.365), third in slugging (.640), second in RBI (60), tied for third in doubles (19), tied for ninth in home runs (11) and fourth in total bases (126).



The junior from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho became the first Coug to record 60 RBI since Jim Murphy had 61 in 2008, led WSU with 24 multiple-hit games, including seven 3-hit games, and also led the team with 17 multiple-RBI games (three 5-RBI performances).

In Pac-12 conference play, Manzardo hit .325, led the Pac-12 with 13 doubles and tied for seventh in RBI (26) and also earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors following the series against UCLA.

Manzardo was one of two players from the Pac-12 on the first team, joined by Arizona’s Jacob Berry as a designated hitter.

