BSB: Manzardo, Mills chosen in MLB Draft

Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo was selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Monday.

Manzardo, taken as the No. 63 overall pick, is the highest draft pick for the Cougars since Scott Hatteberg was selected in the first round compensation round and No. 43 overall in 1991.

Pitcher Adam Conley was taken in the second round and No. 72 overall by the Florida Marlins in 2011. Manzardo is the fifth Cougar drafted by Tampa Bay and first since infielder Trek Stemp in 2016.

Manzardo earned All-America first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball as a junior this past season after finishing the regular season fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in hitting (.365), third in slugging (.640), second in RBI (60), tied for third in doubles (19), tied for ninth in home runs (11) and fourth in total bases (126).

The junior from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho became the first Coug to record 60 RBI since Jim Murphy had 61 in 2008. He led WSU with 24 multiple-hit games including seven 3-hit games, and also led the team with 17 multiple-RBI games including three 5-RBI performances. In conference play, Manzardo hit .325, led the Pac-12 with 13 doubles and tied for seventh in RBI (26) and also earned Pac-12 Player of the Week following the series against UCLA.

Manzardo was also named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings All-America Third Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Perfect Game, the ABCA/Rawlings ABCA All-West Region First Team and the All-Pac-12 Team.

Manzardo was WSU’s first All-American first-team selection since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990 and was the first position player to earn All-American first-team honors since John Olerud in 1988.

In his three seasons in Pullman, Manzardo was a two-time All-American, hit .336 with 37 doubles, 16 home runs, 105 RBI, 149 hits, set the WSU record with a 43-game on-base streak and recorded a 27-game hitting streak, the second-longest hitting streak in program history.

Manzardo also tallied 45 multiple-hit games including 11 3-hit games and four 4-hit games. Manzardo is just the second Cougar to be a two-time All-American, joining Phil Westerndorf (1975, 1977) after earning third-team honors in 2020.

MILLS TAKEN IN FOURTH ROUND: Washington State pitcher Zane Mills was selected in the fourth round by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Monday.

Mills, taken as the No. 120 overall pick, is the highest Cougar pitcher drafted since Adam Conley was taken in the second round and No. 72 overall by the Florida Marlins in 2011. Mills is just the sixth Cougar drafted by the Cardinals and first since Ken Cameron in 1995.

Mills joins teammate Kyle Manzardo, who was selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays, as the first set of Cougar teammates drafted in the first four rounds of the same draft since Aaron Sele and Scott Hatteberg were both taken in the first round of the 1991 draft.

Mills finished his junior campaign eighth in the Pac-12 Conference in innings (80.1) and strikeouts (83), second on the team in wins (5) and earned a pair of Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors (Seattle U, at California).



The Portland native worked five-plus innings in ten of his 13 starts this season highlighted by a complete-game win at California and pitched into the eighth inning to earn the win against No. 8 Oregon.



Mills also recorded three double-digit strikeout efforts led by a 13-strikeout performance at Dixie State and 10-strikeout games against No. 24 Stanford and at Cal.

In his three seasons in Pullman, Mills made 45 appearances including 17 starts and tallied 10 wins and 155 strikeouts in 141.1 innings. The righthander worked six-plus innings in 11 of 17 career starts.

