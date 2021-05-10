 WazzuWatch - BSB: Manzardo named Pac-12 Player of the Week
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 18:05:30 -0500') }} baseball Edit

BSB: Manzardo named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Manzardo earns his first Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of the season and second of his career after earning the final award in 2020.

In WSU’s four games last week against Seattle U and No. 16 UCLA, the junior hit .533 (8-15) with seven runs scored, one double, two homers, eight RBI, a .632 on-base percentage and slugged 1.000.

Manzardo opened the week going 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in the win over Seattle U, later singled and scored twice in WSU’s series-opening win over No. 16 UCLA, hit a go-ahead homer and doubled Saturday against UCLA and scored two more in the Sunday’s finale.

Manzardo enters the week leading the Pac-12 in RBI (54), tied for second in doubles (17), tied for fourth in home runs (11) and fourth in batting average (.386). The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho native is the only player in the country with 17 doubles, 10+ home runs and 50+ RBI.

Manzardo joins teammate Zane Mills who has claimed two Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors this season following his starts against Seattle U and California.

Washington State hosts Portland Tuesday afternoon before heading to USC for a weekend series.

