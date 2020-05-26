Congrats to @KyleTMazardo who was named to the @CBNewspaper All-America 3rd Team! WSU's first All-American since 2006! 🔗 | https://t.co/FHHfjYj8rH #GoCougs | #BeUncommon pic.twitter.com/hJcGnp7UK9

Washington State sophomore first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named to the All-America Third Team by Collegiate Baseball Tuesday.

Manzardo is the first Cougar All-American since Jared Prince (OF/P) and Jay Miller (OF) each earned third team honors in 2006 and is WSU’s first All-American infielder since Ray Hattenburg (UTL) earned honorable mention in 1999 and Casey Kelley (1B) was a third-team selection in 1998.



Prince (2006), Derek Jones (2009) and Ian Hamilton (2014) each earned Freshman All-America honors.

Manzardo finished the shortened season hitting .435 with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, a .500 on-base percentage and a Pac-12 best 27 hits. The sophomore from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho tied for the league lead in doubles, was second in batting average and was fourth in slugging (.694) and runs scored (21).

Manzardo recorded a hit in all 16 games Washington State played in 2020, finished the season with five straight multiple-hit games, led the team with nine multiple-hit games and will take a 17-game hitting streak into the 2021 season, tied for the sixth-longest hitting streak in the program history.

Manzardo also earned WSU first Pac-12 Player of the Week Award since 2016 following a monster weekend at the plate in the four-game series sweep of Niagara in Pullman. The sophomore first baseman hit .556 (10-for-18) with 11 runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while slugging 1.000 and posted an on-base percentage of .619 in WSU’s first four-game series sweep since 2017