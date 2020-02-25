Washington State has struggled to string together hits through the first eight games of the 2020 season, averaging just 7.4 hits per game en route to compiling a 3-5 record.

Among the bright spots offensively is sophomore first baseman Kyle Manzardo, who leads the Cougs in batting average (.379), hits (11), double (5), total bases (16), slugging percentage (.552) and on-base percentage (.441) as WSU prepares for the third weekend of action following a lengthy road trip to California and Hawaii to begin Brian Green’s first campaign as head coach.

“He tends to get a hit when it really matters,” Green said Tuesday after WSU’s return to Pullman. “Most of hits have come late in games. He’s our best guy right now. I want him to cut down in his strikeouts and equalize his walks to strikeouts ratio. He’s coming into his own as a hitter."

In Sunday's thrilling 6-5 come-from-behind win at Hawaii that earned WSU a split of the four-game series, Manzardo doubled in a run in the eighth and brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Manzardo, who also walked in the first inning, has hit safely in all 8 games to start 2020.

“Kyle has talent, but he really cares and he really competes. He puts the work in. He’s strong. He has all the attributes you need to be a quality hitter, particularly in the Pac-12. He’s climbing. I’m happy to see him get some results statistically. He’s been our quality at-bat champ just about every game.”

Manzardo was mostly a pull hitter in 2019 but worked hard in the fall and preseason camp on driving the ball to the opposite field after hitting .272 with two homers and 31 RBIs as a freshman in 2019.

So far, those efforts have paid off for the Coeur d’ Alene, ID native.

“His ability to drive the ball to the opposite side is improving,” Green said. “We saw that in the fall. Right now he’s spraying the ball everywhere. He’s getting better against lefthanders. In big spots his approach has been better. He’s making a natural progression that all good hitters make.”

“When I got back from summer ball I was basically a dead pull hitter and only hitting fastballs,” Manzardo told WazzuWatch. “I’ve moved things back towards the middle of the field so I can cover all the pitches better. I’m definitely better at hitting breaking pitches and off-speed pitches.”

Perhaps the only negative on Manzardo’s 2020 resume is his nine strikeouts in 29 at-bats. As a result, Manzardo’s season so far has a feast-or-famine component to it.

“Sometimes he gets a little forward and tries too hard,” Green said. “He is punching out too much. He’s overcooking it. When a batter has two strikes, they often think about going opposite side. But it’s not about that. It’s about backing the ball up and delaying the decision and starting your swing later. If we can get his strikeouts down and get his ratio closer to 1-to-1, he has a chance to have a special season.”

Manzardo has also improved defensively and hasn’t committed an error in 70 chances in eight games this season.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot quicker,” Manzardo said. “I’ve worked a lot on picking the ball up. It’s a lot of important little things like bunt coverages. I’ve gotten a lot better at things like that.”

Washington State faces Rutgers in a three-game series starting Friday night at the Seattle Mariners spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz.