WazzuWatch - BSB: Mills named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 21:07:39 -0500') }} baseball Edit

BSB: Mills named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher
Following his complete-game victory at California over the weekend, Washington State starting pitcher Zane Mills was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Mills picked up his second conference weekly accolade of the season after his complete-game win at California last Saturday, helping the Cougars to their first series-win in Berkeley since 2015.

The junior righthander struck out 10 and allowed just two eighth-inning runs to earn the win and record WSU’s first complete game effort since 2018.

Mills retired the first eight hitters he faced before Cal reached on a fielding error in the third inning but Mills ended the frame with a ground ball comebacker.

With one out in the fifth, Mills allowed the first hit of the afternoon but his next pitch was a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Mills was at his best in the ninth inning, opening the frame with a strikeout, allowed a one-out walk but struck out the next two hitters to seal up the win.

In Pac-12 play, the Portland native enters the week leading all Pac-12 pitchers with 42 strikeouts and is second with 37.2 innings pitched.

Mills also earned Pac-12 honors following his 13-strikeout performance against Seattle U in March and is the first Cougar to earn multiple Pac-12 Player/Pitcher of the Week honors since Joe Pistorese was named Pitcher of the Week twice in 2015.

Washington State took two of the three games at California last weekend and will face Gonzaga in Spokane Tuesday evening before hosting No. 8 Oregon this weekend.

