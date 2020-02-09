Part 1 of a multi-part series previewing the 2020 Washington State baseball team

New Washington State baseball coach Brian Green realizes there’s no place to go but up for the Cougars in his first season in Pullman.

Former head coach Monty Lees was fired prior to the final series of a woeful 2019 season in which WSU finished a distant last in the Pac-12 with a horrendous 3-26-1 conference mark (11-42-1 overall)

Green’s task since being plucked away from New Mexico State last June has been to restore his player’s confidence and improve their approaches at the plate and on the mound. WSU finished eighth in the Pac-12 in batting last season with a .263 team batting average and last in pitching with a staggering 7.20 ERA.

Twenty-two (22) times in 54 games last season (41 percent), WSU scored two or fewer runs. The Cougars’ top two hitters from a season ago (Danny Sinatro and Andres Alvarez) have departed. The highest batting average of a returning regular contributor in .286 (Collin Montez). Nobody on the 2020 roster hit above .300 last season.

From Green’s perspective, one key hitting statistic demanding an immediate upgrade is strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Cougars fanned 388 times last season compared to 185 walks. That’s a negative ratio greater than 2-to-1, unacceptable in Green’s eyes.

“We don’t have a player who hit over .300 last year on the roster or anyone offensively who had a 1-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio or a high on-base percentage,” Green said in his first press conference of the 2020 season. “I’m excited about that because that’s a target for us that we can improve immediately.”

Just like men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith, Green is a staunch advocate of analytics in improving a team’s performance.

“Measurement is everything,” Green said. “Analytics is very important to me. I’m big on that. We have some formulas we use for offensive approach, whether it’s spray charts or the manner in which we’re hitting, ground or air or line drive, how we’re swinging the bat early in the count versus middle versus late.



"Then we have the obvious ones like on-base percentage and two-strike approach. When we start the season, metrics are really big. We have 10 metrics we follow to gauge offensive approach. The key is turning those metrics into drills. So far, our offense is much improved. When I got here, we had a dreadful two-strike approach.”

Behind probable weekend starters A.J. Block and Brandon White, the Cougar pitching staff faces plenty of questions. Depth, for one, could be an issue, Green said. Pitching coach Anthony Claggett has his work cut out for him to get WSU to the level of a dependable Pac-12 staff.

The 2020 schedule opens Friday night at Cal State Bakersfield in the first of a three-game series (Feb. 14-16). After that, WSU faces Cal State-Northridge for one game (Feb. 17) before flying to Honolulu for a four-game series against Hawaii (Feb. 20-23).

That’s eight games in the first 10 calendar days, an early test of WSU’s pitching depth.

“No question our pitching depth is going to get tested early,” Green said. “We’re building guys up in a hurry. It will be a great opportunity for a lot of pitchers to establish some roles early. We’ll probably keep 14 or maybe 15 pitchers.”

After playing the first 11 games on the road, the 2020 home opener is scheduled for Thur., March 5 against Niagara in the first of a four-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars begin Pac-12 play the following weekend (March 13-15) against California in Pullman.

For the WSU program, the most important development for the future might be the ongoing construction of the new baseball complex adjacent to Bailey-Brayton Field. The new facility, set to debut in time for the 2021 season, has already boosted WSU’s recruiting efforts, Green said.

“It’s a huge thing. It’s a statement of value the university and the administration have provided to the recruits,” Green said. “That value statement is a big deal. When recruits come in and see that being built, we’re on level ground with all our competitors on the West Coast. It says baseball is important here. Has it impacted recruiting? 100 percent, no question. We have five of the top 12 prospects in the state of Washington coming here to Pullman. Facilities are huge.”

