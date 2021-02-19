WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs on cusp of new golden era as 2021 season begins at UC Davis

Washington State baseball has struggled for most of the last decade, last winning 30 or more games in 2010.

However, completion of the sparkling new $10 million BTO (Back To Omaha) complex adjacent to Bailey-Brayton Field, the rejuvenating effect it’s had on recruiting and the national success of several ‘cold weather’ baseball teams over the past several years (Oregon State and Michigan are two good examples), has virtually eliminated all excuses for the Cougars.

Finally, it’s go time. And not just for this season but for years to come.

WSU opens the 2021 season with a four-game series at UC Davis beginning Friday at 2 p.m. PT. The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting with a seven-inning contest at 11:30 a.m. followed by a nine-inning matchup. Sunday's series finale is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

“When you look at the schools in the Pacific Northwest, this is where you can blow it up,” WSU head coach Brian Green said recently. “That is why I was so excited to come here. This is a college town. We’re the only show in town. We can have big crowds. When a university commits to the resources, you’ve seen what Oregon State has done. Cold weather schools can win.

“That’s what we’re chasing. That’s certainly the goal, getting to where OSU is right now and getting to Omaha. Any time you commit to the resources, it makes a statement to recruits. There are great players here in Washington, northern California and this part of the country. Do you have to go on the road or play in some cold? You bet.”

As expected, junior RHP Zane Mills gets the ball for Friday’s season opener followed by junior RHP Brandon White in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. RS Jr. RHP Will Sierra, a Canadian by way of Yavapai College in Arizona, will start Game 3 Saturday. Sunday’s starter in the series finale is TBA.

UC Davis went 9-7 in a shortened 2020 season including a pair of wins over Pac-12 Conference foe Utah on opening weekend last year. WSU leads the all-time series 5-4 against the Aggies after splitting a four-game series with UCD in Pullman in 2008, the last meeting between the two schools.



"UC Davis is a typical West Coast, Big West Conference team," Green said. "We'll see some short game. They'll challenge us at the plate to be disciplined. They will run. They bring back just about everybody on their team from last year. They have some experience and athleticism at the top of their lineup and on the mound. We won't see big velocity, but if we're not disciplined we'll be frustrated."



The Cougars will be making their first trip to Davis since 2007 when the Aggies won two of three games.



PROJECTED OPENING GAME LINEUP

C - Jake Meyer or Gabe Togia

1B - Kyle Manzardo

2B - Garrett Gouldsmith OR Preston Clifford OR Kyle Russell

3B - Jack Smith

SS - Kodie Kolden

OF - Collin Montez, Justin Van De Brake, TBA

DH - Tristan Peterson

P - Zane Mills

