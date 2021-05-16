BSB: Offense erupts as Cougs salvage USC series finale

Washington State tallied 20 hits to post a 13-2 win in the series-finale at USC Sunday afternoon, salvaging one game in the three-game set.



The Cougars (24-22, 11-16 Pac-12) saw six players record multiple-hit games as Kodie Kolden tallied four hits and Nate Swarts drove in four runs.



Kyle Manzardo, Jake Meyer and Swarts each collected three hits to back starting pitcher Grant Taylor who allowed just one earned run in five innings to earn the win in his first conference start.

Washington State used a seven-run third inning to build a lead before pulling away with four runs in the fourth inning.



Cougar senior lefthander Michael Newstrom put his name atop the record book by making his 32nd pitching appearance, breaking the previous record shared by Matt Bower (2014) and Sam Triece (2015).

USC dropped to 22-22 overall and 10-14 in conference play.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

USC took a 1-0 lead with a two-out RBI-double to right centerfield in the first inning but Cougars answered in the third inning. Manzardo tied the game with an RBI-single back up the middle, Kolden scored on a passed ball and Collin Montez delivered a two-run double down the right field line for a 4-1 lead.



WSU added three more runs in the inning on a Jack Smith RBI-groundout to shortstop, Swarts scored Montez from third with a sacrifice fly to centerfield and Kolden lined a two-out RBI-single back up the middle for a 7-1 advantage.

Washington State pushed their lead to 8-2 with a Tristan Peterson with an RBI-single in the fifth and pulled away with two-run singles from McKeon and Swarts in the seventh for a 12-2 lead.

Taylor was impressive in his first career conference start, allowing just on earned run in five innings and capped his outing with a three straight groundouts in the fifth inning.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: WSU’s 20 hits were 2nd-most this season (23 vs. Arizona).

NEXT UP: The Cougars will have next week off before closing out the regular season hosting The Boeing Apple Cup Series with Washington May 27-29 in Pullman.

