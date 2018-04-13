What: California (19-11, 5-7) at Washington State (9-17, 4-8)

Where: Bailey-Brayton Field (3,500), Pullman, WA

When: Fri. at 5 p.m., Sat. at 2 p.m., Sun. at 1 p.m.

TV/Radio: No TV; Washington State IMG Radio Network (Matt Chazanow)

What will Scotty Sunitsch do for an encore?

Five days after hurling Washington State’s first complete-game no-hitter in more than 40 years at Oregon – and soaking in all the postgame accolades – Sunitsch returns to the mound Sunday afternoon in the final game of this weekend’s three-game Pac-12 series against California in Pullman.

In seven appearances this season, Sunitsch has clearly been WSU’s best pitcher, compiling a record of 3-1 with a respectable 3.02 ERA in 41.2 innings pitched. He has allowed just 16 runs and 33 hits with 30 strikeouts.

“Scotty has evolved over the last three years,” WSU coach Marty Lees said. “He started as a closer, then went back and forth. He was the closer last year. Now we’ve made him a starter. He’s been able to slow the game down and execute each pitch.

“He gets amped up and wants to throw the ball as hard as he can every time. He can get to 93 miles per hour, but in his last two outings he sat in the 88-90 range and was under control. He was throwing three pitches for strikes. His best days as a pitcher are ahead of him.”

The weeklong celebration surrounding Sunitsch’s achievement last Sunday in Eugene obscures the fact Washington State sits in last place in the Pac-12 with a 4-8 conference mark, one game behind three teams in the standings – Cal, Oregon and USC. That makes this weekend’s series all the more important to the Cougars.

Before seeing how Sunitsch performs in his first start since the no-hitter, another intriguing subplot unfolds on Saturday when freshman right-hander Hayden Rosenkrantz makes his first career Pac-12 start, replacing the ineffective Cody Anderson (1-6, 5.84 ERA in 37.0 IP, 52 hits, 30 runs, .338 OBA) in the weekend rotation.

Rosenkrantz is 0-0 with a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 IP this season. Rosenkrantz has allowed less than one hit per inning (15 hits) with 13 strikeouts and seven walks for a strikeout-to-walk ratio of almost 2-to-1, good for a young pitcher at the major college level.

Last weekend at Oregon, Rosenkrantz threw 2.0 innings in the second game of the series without allowing a hit or run, retiring six of the seven batters he faced on just 28 pitches.

“Hayden Rosenkrantz has done a nice job,” Lees said. “He had a little hiccup at Arizona, but he has been lights out since then. Cody had been getting behind hitters and leaving balls ups. He hasn’t been pitching to his capability. He’s in a little funk right now. We’ll put Cody in the bullpen and see if that helps.”

Sunitsch, Rosenkrantz and Friday starter Isaac Mullins must have ‘A game’ performances against a California lineup that leads the Pac-12 in team batting average (.312), runs scored (211 in 29 games, 7.3 rpg) and home runs (32). Andrew Vaughn is one of the most feared hitters in the country, ranking second nationally with 15 homers.

Vaughn, selected to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason watch list, also ranks in the top 5 nationally of seven national statistical categories. He leads the country with a dazzling .586 on base percentage, and ranks second in slugging percentage (.952), third in batting average (.442), and fourth in RBIs per game (1.37).

“Our pitching staff has really improved as the Pac-12 season has gone along,” Lees said. “The young kids are really developing. I tip my cap to Coach (Dan) Spencer. When you add in what our defense has done in Pac-12 play, it gives us a chance. That’s why we’ve been in games. Now we need to start doing something on the offensive side.

“Cal has a quality pitching staff and obviously very good hitters. Andrew Vaughn is one of the best hitters in the league and perhaps in the whole country. We need to keep the guys in front of him off the bases and put him in the position of coming to the plate with nobody on base.”

SERIES HISTORY: California leads the all-time series against Washington State, 53-39-1, and have claimed the last two series including a sweep in Berkeley last season. WSU’s last series win came in 2015 after taking two of three in Berkeley. Cal leads the all-time series in Pullman 16-15 after taking two of three in 2015. The Cougars are looking for their first series win against the Golden Bears in Pullman since 2014.

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Friday (Game 1): LHP Isaac Mullins (WSU) vs. LHP Matt Ladrech (Cal)

Saturday (Game 2): RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (WSU) vs. RHP Jared Horn (Cal)

Sunday (Game 3): LHP Scotty Sunitsch (WSU) vs. RHP Aaron Shortridge (Cal)

NEXT FIVE GAMES

April 13 CALIFORNIA, 5 p.m.

April 14 CALIFORNIA, 2 p.m.

April 15 CALIFORNIA, 1 p.m.

April 17 at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

April 20 SANTA CLARA, 5 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (April 13-15)

California at Washington State

Oregon at Washington (Pac-12 Network)

UCLA at Utah

Arizona at Stanford

Arizona at USC

Oregon State at Missouri State

(All 3-game series)

PAC-12 STANDINGS

UCLA 8-4

Stanford 6-3

Washington 6-3

Oregon State 7-5

Arizona State 6-6

Arizona 4-5

Utah 4-5

California 5-7

Oregon 5-7

USC 5-7

Washington State 4-8