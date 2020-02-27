Washington State first-year coach Brian Green hopes this weekend's three-game series against Rutgers at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., the the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners becomes an annual tradition for WSU on the third weekend of the college baseball season.

Per the school, the Cougars have a 'handshake deal' with the Mariners to play games at the complex and "both sides have said they will try to make it work each year based on schedules for the Padres, Mariners and Cougs."



"Partnering with the Mariners, this is something we hope to do every year for Week 3," Green said earlier this week during his weekly press conference. "I love the neutral site aspect of bringing somebody else in from the cold weather."



WSU enters the weekend with a 3-5 overall record after splitting a four-game series at Hawaii. The Cougars host Niagara for four games next weekend at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman before Pac-12 play begins March 13 at home against Cal.



Friday’s series opener at 11 a.m. PT will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex Main Field. Saturday and Sunday’s games will be played at Mariners Field #2 at the same complex.

WSU has struggled offensively through the first eight games, amassing a team batting average of just .230 with two homers and 27 runs scored. Good news? Cougar pitchers have an OBA of .231 with 67 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched and 28 walks.



"We've pitched it pretty good, in fact probably better than pretty good," Green said. "We're doing a good job throwing strikes. We feel good about that. Offensively, we're improving our ability to handle velocity and our toughness at the plate. We have to get better handling velocity. We're missing two many fastballs at the plate. We've been doing some drills to tighten our swings and shorten them up."



RHP Zane Mills (5 hits allowed in 11.1 IP) and LHP A.J. Block (14 K, 2 BB), the scheduled starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2 against Rutgers (Game 3 is TBA) have combined to allow just 20 hits in 26.1 IP with 29 strikeouts and 5 walks.

"Those guys are pounding the zone," Green said. "They're allowing us to play defense. Both those guys have been outstanding. With some more offensive output, A.J. would have a couple of wins. They've been our guys so far."



Rutgers enters the weekend with a 4-3 record after beating Wagner 15-3 Tuesday and sweeping a three-game series at North Florida last weekend. The Scarlet Knights went 20-31 last season and went 9-14 in the Big Ten Conference.

"It's two evenly matched teams," Green said. "It's two programs from great conferences getting off the mat. It's a big opportunity for both teams."



Head coach Steve Owens is in his first season at Rutgers. Washington State leads the all-time series with Rutgers 2-0 and will be meeting for the first time since 1990. The Cougars won the 1990 meeting 16-3 in Miami, Fla. and won the initial meeting of the series, a 3-1 10-inning win over Rutgers in the 1950 College World Series.