Justin Van De Brake has become the do-it-all guy in Washington State's batting order.

The heralded JUCO transfer from Tacoma Community College started the season batting leadoff for the Cougars. Soon, he was moved to middle part of the order, then to second. In three of the last four games he's been WSU's cleanup hitter, and he currently leads the Cougs in RBI (10) and stolen bases (2).

"Justin is getting better," WSU coach Brian Green said Wednesday during his weekly press conference. "He came out of the gates with a really nice (preseason camp). He pressed a little during the opening weekend. He was probably chasing numbers. He's gotten back to trying to hit the ball to the middle of the field and hit line drives. He's got good bat speed. He's very competitive."



Van De Brake's early season shining moment came in the second game of last weekend's series against Rutgers in Peoria, Ariz. when he walloped a grand slam and drove in five runs as the Cougs trounced the Scarlet Knights, 10-2.

"Van De Brake is a really versatile guy, probably the mopst versatile guy we have," Green said. "He's a luxury to have. He has enough speed to lead off and he has a good short game. You'll see him anywhere from first through fifth in the order until we get established. Right now, you'll probably see him in the four or five spots consistently."



Green has utilized an assortment of players in the leadoff spot and is still searching for somebody to grab hold of the crucial 'table setting' position in the batting order just over a week from the start of Pac-12 play.



"We don't have a prototypical leadoff type guy who sees a lot of pitches and puts the ball into play to the opposite side, and steals bases," Green said. "We have a couple of guys we would like to potentially groom for the job. Brady Hill is ours closest prototypical leadoff guy but he hasn't learned the role yet. We just have to find a more consistent leadoff hitter. We're still searching."



WSU hosts Niagara for a four-game series starting Thursday afternoon at new look Bailey-Brayton Field (construction of the new state-of-the-art clubhouse is underway and there is a new entrance to the ballpark).

Niagara stunned Florida State opening night on the Seminoles' home field, so the Eagles have proven they can upend the 'big boys' on any given day. Game 2 starter Jacob Bruning has 21 strikeouts and allowed just nine hits in 13.1 innings pitched. Niagara has several hurlers averaging more than one strikeout per inning, so they're not afraid to bring the heat.



"They have a couple of arms that could really give us trouble just looking at them statistically and watching them on video," Green said. "They're experienced. We're going to have to do a good job controlling the zone at the plate and controlling our (walk-to-strikeout) ratio. We have to hit line drives and ground balls."

