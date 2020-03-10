Washington State sophomore first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Manzardo is the first Cougar position player to earn the conference weekly honor since Trek Stemp in 2016. Brandon White was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week following week two of last season.

Manzardo had a monster weekend at the plate in the Cougars’ four-game series sweep of Niagara in Pullman. The sophomore first baseman hit .556 (10-for-18) with 11 runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while slugging 1.000 and posted an on-base percentage of .619 in WSU’s first four-game series sweep since 2017.

In Thursday’s series opener, Manzardo recorded two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice while in Friday’s contest, the lefthanded hitter drove in four and broke a 3-3 tie with a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning for a 6-3 Cougar win.



Saturday, the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho native collected four hits and scored three times and capped his weekend by reaching base five times and scored five runs highlighted by a two-run home run in his final at bat of the weekend.

Manzardo entered the week tied for first in the Pac-12 in hits (25), second in hitting (.431), fourth in runs scored (20) and slugging (.655), tied for fourth in doubles (7) and tied for seventh in on-base percentage (.500). Manzardo has hit safely in all 15 games to start 2020, tied for the seventh-longest hitting streak in program history.