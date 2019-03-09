Final from Bailey-Brayton. Rubber game of the series with CSUN is set for 12:05 pm #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/rKoHzge18U

PULLMAN, Wash. (March 9, 2019) – Washington State struggled to deliver the big hit, leaving nine runners on base in a 5-1 defeat to CSUN at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon.



The rubber game of the 3-game series is scheduled for Sunday at noon.



The Matadors evened the series at a 1-1 after CSUN starter Wesley Moore struck out six while working into the seventh inning. Cougar starter A.J. Block allowed a pair of runs in the first and one in the second before settling in and posted zeros on the board in the next three innings. Block worked five innings, allowed three runs on four hits, struck out five and walked three.



In the first inning, CSUN pushed two runs across after a pair of walks, a wild pitch and a two-run single. The Matadors added another run in the second after a double and pair of wild pitches for a 3-0 advantage.



In the bottom of the second, WSU took advantage of some wildness from the CSUN starter as a leadoff walk and a walk were followed by a wild pitch and an RBI-groundout from Danny Sinatro to cut the CSUN lead to 3-1.



The Cougars left a pair of runners on in the third inning, left a runner on second to end the fourth and seventh innings and two more in the ninth when they sent the potential winning run to the plate.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Collin Montez beat out an infield single in the 4th to extend his hitting streak to 6 games. . .Dillon Plew walked to lead off the 5th inning and has now reached base in all 13 games in 2019 and in 16 straight dating back to the last three games of 2018. . .Anthony Notaro singled to right centerfield in the 7th inning for his 1st career hit. . . Koby Blunt made his catching debut in the 8th inning and recorded 1st career hit in the 9th.

NEXT UP: The series wraps up Sunday at 12:05 p.m.