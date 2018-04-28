Washington State dropped the series-opener 15-2 to Apple Cup Series rival Washington at Husky Ballpark Friday evening.



The Cougars (13-22, 5-11 Pac-12) received two hits from Dillon Plew and a two-run home run from Justin Harrer, who smacked his ninth homer of the season, most since Taylor Ard hit 12 in 2012.



UW (19-18, 10-6 Pac-12) collected 16 hits and used five-run third and sixth innings to take the series opener. In the first, the Huskies used a leadoff walk, a sacrifice bunt and a pair of infield singles to push a run across for a 1-0 lead.



UW later used six hits to push five runs across in the third for a 6-0 advantage. In the fourth, Dillon Plew led off the inning with a double to left field and Harrer followed with a long blast over the scoreboard in left field. The Huskies came right back with their own two-run homer in the bottom of the inning for an 8-2 advantage.



UW added a run in the fifth and pulled away for good with a five-run sixth inning after five walks, a hit by pitch and two hits. UW starter Lucas Knowles struck out six and allowed two earned runs in 6.2 innings.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Dillon Plew doubled in the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 10 straight games. . .Jack Smith delivered a pinch-hit single to centerfield in the 7th. . .Mason De La Cruz doubled down the right field line in the 7th



NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.