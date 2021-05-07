WazzuWatch - BSB: Squarely on NCAA Tourney bubble, Cougs host UCLA in key Pac-12 series

Squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Washington State (22-17, 9-12 Pac-12) continues its eight-game homestand with a crucial three-game weekend series against No. 16 UCLA (25-14, 12-9 Pac-12).

Washington State is coming off a 16-8 victory over Seattle U. Wednesday and a key series win over Oregon in Pullman last weekend. The Cougars have won two straight conference series and three of their last four.

WSU is ranked No. 56 in the latest NCAA RPI released Thursday.

WSU is second in the league in hitting (.305) and doubles (92), and are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo (16 2B, 10 HR, 51 RBI), who enters the weekend as the only player in the country with 15+ doubles, 10 home runs and 50 RBI.

Two-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week Zane Mills leads the league in innings (66.2) and is third in strikeouts (71). Head coach Brian Green owns a 31-24 record in his second season at WSU.

UCLA comes to Pullman ranked as high as No. 16 in the latest Collegiate Baseball Top-25 with a 25-14 overall record, including a 12-9 Pac-12 Conference mark after taking two of three from Oregon State in Westwood last weekend.



UCLA leads the all-time series with the Cougars 59-24 and have claimed the last two series including a sweep in the last meeting back in 2019 in Pullman.



WSU is looking for its first series win over the Bruins since taking two of three in 2017 series played in Pullman.



