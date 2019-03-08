Washington State claimed the series-opener 3-1 over CSUN at chilly Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon. Four Cougar (5-7) pitchers combined to hold Cal State Northridge (7-7) just one run on five hits and struck out 11 to clinch the home opener after playing the previous 11 games on the road.

Dillon Plew and Rob Teel each recorded two hits and impressive freshman starter Brandon White earned the win after firing five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and three strikeouts. Ky Bush worked a scoreless sixth inning, Zane Mills struck out five in the seventh and eighth innings and Davis Baillie picked up his second save of the season after working a scoreless ninth.



The Cougars left runners on second to end the first and second innings. In the third, WSU pushed three runs across on three hits and a pair of walks. With the bases loaded and one out, Kyle Manzardo drove a pitch deep to center for an RBI sacrifice fly, Collin Montez followed with a line drive two-out single back up the middle to score a run and Teel capped the inning with an RBI-single into left field for a 3-0 advantage.



White cruised, allowing just one run on a one-out double in the fourth inning but settled in and stranded a runner to end the fifth inning before giving way to the Cougar bullpen.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Dillon Plew singled in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 15 games including all 12 in 2019. . .Freshman Koby Blunt made his collegiate debut, started in right field and made a diving catch. . .Montez singled to extend his on-base streak to 8 games and hitting streak to 5 games. . .Sinatro walked in the 8th to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 1:05 p.m.