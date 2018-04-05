*Schedule change for this weekend’s series in Eugene due to rain in the forecast. We will play a doubleheader Friday at Noon! Game 3 will be Saturday or Sunday, TBA #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/bU1Kc42zBw

What: Washington State (8-15, 3-6) at Oregon (16-11, 3-6)

Where: PK Park (4,000), Eugene, Ore.

When: Friday (DH) at Noon; Game 3 Saturday or Sunday depending on weather;

TV/Radio: No TV; Washington State IMG Radio Network (Matt Chazanow)

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Friday (Game 1): LHP Isaac Mullins (WSU) vs. RHP Matt Mercer (ORE)

Friday (Game 2): LHP Scotty Sunitsch (WSU) vs. RHP Kenyon Yovan (ORE)

Saturday or Sunday (Game 3): LHP Cody Anderson (WSU) vs. LHP Kolby Somers (ORE)

With four victories in the last six games, including the first Pac-12 series win of the 2018 season last weekend at home over Arizona State, surging Washington State resumes conference play by facing Oregon in a three-game series beginning Friday with a doubleheader at PK Park in Eugene. None of the games will be televised.

The Cougars head to Oregon on a happy note. After prevailing over the Sun Devils with consecutive extra innings walk-off wins, WSU nipped Palouse rival Gonzaga, 4-3, Tuesday evening at Bailey-Brayton Field as Robert Teel smacked a game-winning home run in the eighth inning, an opposite-field solo shot to right field. Ryan Walker closed the win over the Zags by working a perfect ninth inning for his third save of the year.

Both Washington State and Oregon own 3-6 marks in the Pac-12 and are tied for seventh place with California and USC. The winner of the series is guaranteed to be no worse than 5-7 heading into the fifth weekend of league play.

Offensively the Cougars are led by outfielder Blake Clanton's .311 batting average while JJ Hancock adds a .295 batting average to go along with five doubles. Justin Harrer paces the club with five homers and 14 RBI.

SERIES HISTORY: Washington State leads the all-time series with Oregon 152-127-1 after taking last season's series 2-1 in Pullman. The Ducks claimed the series before 0JJ Hancock gave the Cougars a Game 2 win with a walk-off RBI-single in the ninth. In Sunday's rubber game, WSU rallied from a 5-0 deficit with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth before Justin Harrer clinched the series with a walk-off two-run double down the left field line for a 6-5 win. The Ducks own a 69-66-1 mark against the Cougars in Eugene and have won the last two series at PK Park. WSU is looking for its first series win in Eugene since taking two of three in 2012.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

April 6 at Oregon (DH), Noon

April 7 or 8 at Oregon (Weather Permitting)

April 13 CALIFORNIA, 5 p.m.

April 14 CALIFORNIA, 2 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (April 5-8)

Washington State at Oregon

Utah at California (Thur-Sat.)

Stanford at UCLA

USC at Arizona State

Oregon State at Arizona

East Carolina at Washington

(All 3-game series)

PAC-12 STANDINGS

Stanford 5-1

Oregon State 6-3

UCLA 6-3

Washington 6-3

Arizona State 5-4

Utah 3-3

Washington State 3-6

USC 3-6

California 3-6

Oregon 3-6

Arizona 2-4