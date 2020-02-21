HONOLULU (Feb. 20, 2020) – Junior outfielder Collin Montez homered twice and sophomore righthander Zane Mills worked seven impressive innings as Washington State beat Hawai’i 6-2 in the series-opener Thursday evening.

Montez drove in five runs with a two-run homer in the first inning and a long three-run shot in the third inning, both to right field. Mills, making his second career start, scattered five hits, allowed two runs and struck out seven to improve to 2-0.



Junior lefthander Bryce Moyle worked the eighth and ninth innings to preserve the win. WSU (2-3) received two-hit games from Montez, Jack Smith and Justin Van De Brake while Montez and Van De Brake also stole a base.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning, as a pair of singles were followed by a Smith RBI-groundout and a two-run homer from Montez to right field.

In the third, Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch and Smith muscled a single through the right side before Montez hammered a 1-0 pitch deep into the night over the right field fence for a 3-run homer and a 6-0 WSU lead. In the bottom of the inning, Hawaii used four hits, an error and a pair of Cougar wild pitches to plate two runs.

Mills bounced back after allowing the two runs in the third, retiring the next nine hitters before surrendering a two-out walk in the sixth. Mills ended the frame by snagging a one-hop comebacker and raced to the bag himself for the final out.

In the seventh, Mills allowed a leadoff single but retired the next three batters to preserve the 6-2 lead after seven innings.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Collin Montez hit his 1st homer of the season, 6th of his career. . .Montez recorded WSU’s first multiple-HR game since he hit 2 at Saint Mary’s last season. . .Kyle Manzardo has hit safely in all 5 games to start 2020. . .Gianni Tomasi singled to left in the 6th inning to record his 1st career hit as a Coug. . .Jack Smith recorded his second 2-hit game of the season. . .Justin Van De Brake recorded his first career 2-hit game as a Coug and stole a base. . .Nate Swarts recorded his first career stolen base.

NEXT UP: The series continues Friday at 8:35 p.m. (PT).