BSB: White drafted in 12th round by Marlins

Washington State pitcher Brandon White was selected in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday.

White, taken as the No. 359 overall pick, joins teammates Kyle Manzardo and Zane Mills who were selected in the draft Monday. Manzardo was selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays and Mills went to the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth round.



It’s the first time WSU has had three players drafted in the first 12 rounds since 1977. White is the first Cougar selected by the Marlins since infielder Patrick Clausen was drafted in the 34th round in 2012.

White finished his junior campaign tied for seventh in the Pac-12 Conference with six wins and struck out 61 with a 4.98 ERA in 68.2 innings. The Chehalis, Wash. native settled in as the Cougars’ Friday night starter highlighted by an impressive start at No. 18 Oregon State, where he retired the first 17 hitters he faced and earned the win with seven strikeouts in seven innings.



White also earned wins at Utah, against No. 13 Arizona and at California before closing the season with six strikeouts in six innings, allowing just one unearned run in the win over Washington.

In his three seasons in Pullman, White has made 30 appearances including 29 starts and tallied eight wins and 119 strikeouts in 131.1 innings. The righthander worked six-plus innings in 11 of his 13 career starts.

White was selected in the 14th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of W.F. West High School.