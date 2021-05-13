WazzuWatch - BSB: WSU begins stretch drive with must-win series at USC

Washington State (23-20, 10-14 Pac-12) hits the road to Los Angeles for its final Pac-12 weekend road series at USC (20-21, 8-13 Pac-12) understanding that it's a must-win endeavor.

A series would all but eliminate the Cougars from consideration for the NCAA Tournament. WSU must beat the Trojans this weekend and then prevail over Apple Cup foe Washington in two weeks.

Why? Because the NCAA Tournament selection committee has sent a clear and explicit message to Power 5 schools over the past decade: If you want an at-large bid to the 64-team tournament, you must finish .500 or better in conference play. If you don't, we'll give the bid to a mid-major program instead in our quest to grow the sport.

In order to finish .500 (15-15) in the Pac-12, WSU must sweep either USC or the Huskies.

Washington State enters the weekend after dropping a 10-6 decision to Portland Tuesday afternoon and lost two of three games to No. 16 UCLA in Pullman. The Cougars have an RPI of 69 and own the most road wins (15) among all Power-5 teams.

WSU is second in the league in hitting (.300) and doubles (99), and are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo (17 2B, 11 HR, 54 RBI) who enters the weekend as the only player in the country with 17+ doubles, 10+ home runs and 50+ RBI.

Two-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week Zane Mills leads the league in innings (71.0) and is tied for fourth in strikeouts (74). Head coach Brian Green owns a 32-27 record in his second season at WSU.

USC enters the weekend with a 20-21 overall record and an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after dropping two of three games at Oregon State last weekend. USC leads the all-time series with WSU, 74-33, and have claimed the last five series.



The Cougars are looking for their first series win over USC since 2015 and first series win in Los Angeles since 2011.