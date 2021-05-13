 WazzuWatch - BSB: WSU begins stretch drive with must-win series at USC
BSB: WSU begins stretch drive with must-win series at USC

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Washington State (23-20, 10-14 Pac-12) hits the road to Los Angeles for its final Pac-12 weekend road series at USC (20-21, 8-13 Pac-12) understanding that it's a must-win endeavor.

A series would all but eliminate the Cougars from consideration for the NCAA Tournament. WSU must beat the Trojans this weekend and then prevail over Apple Cup foe Washington in two weeks.

Why? Because the NCAA Tournament selection committee has sent a clear and explicit message to Power 5 schools over the past decade: If you want an at-large bid to the 64-team tournament, you must finish .500 or better in conference play. If you don't, we'll give the bid to a mid-major program instead in our quest to grow the sport.

In order to finish .500 (15-15) in the Pac-12, WSU must sweep either USC or the Huskies.

Washington State enters the weekend after dropping a 10-6 decision to Portland Tuesday afternoon and lost two of three games to No. 16 UCLA in Pullman. The Cougars have an RPI of 69 and own the most road wins (15) among all Power-5 teams.

WSU is second in the league in hitting (.300) and doubles (99), and are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo (17 2B, 11 HR, 54 RBI) who enters the weekend as the only player in the country with 17+ doubles, 10+ home runs and 50+ RBI.

Two-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week Zane Mills leads the league in innings (71.0) and is tied for fourth in strikeouts (74). Head coach Brian Green owns a 32-27 record in his second season at WSU.

USC enters the weekend with a 20-21 overall record and an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after dropping two of three games at Oregon State last weekend. USC leads the all-time series with WSU, 74-33, and have claimed the last five series.

The Cougars are looking for their first series win over USC since 2015 and first series win in Los Angeles since 2011.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3VncyBIZWFkIHRvIHNvdXRoZXJuIENhbGlmb3JuaWEgZm9yIHdl ZWtlbmQgc2VyaWVzIGF0IFVTQzxicj48YnI+UFJFVklFVyB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XeGxIc0lTNUdtIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vV3hsSHNJ UzVHbTwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29Db3Vncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv Q291Z3M8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1RvZ2V0aGVyQ291Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNUb2dldGhlckNvdWdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vZkRWdnFYckdRVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZEVnZxWHJHUVQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBTdGF0ZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQHdzdWNv dWdhcmJzYikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93c3Vjb3Vn YXJic2Ivc3RhdHVzLzEzOTMwMDA1NTc4NjI4MDE0MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=
