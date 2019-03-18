Cougs load the bases in the 9th but held off by No. 9 ASU Recap - https://t.co/xRiRsvAYN8 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/RIjOQFUNCl

TEMPE, Ariz. (March 17, 2019) –Washington State loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning but could not bring the tying run across in a 6-5 defeat to No. 9 Arizona State Sunday afternoon.



The Cougars (6-13, 0-3 Pac-12) left 16 runners on base and saw four players record multiple-hit games led by a three-hit effort by Collin Montez. Garrett Gouldsmith, Rob Tell and Kodie Kolden each tallied two hits while Kyle Manzardo drove in two runs.



Arizona State improved to 19-0 and is the last undefeated team in the country after North Carolina State lost earlier in the day.



In the first, WSU took advantage of a two-out Sun Devil error as Montez drove a 2-0 pitch into the right-center gap that scored Kyle Manzardo all the way from first. Manzardo beat the tag at the plate for a 1-0 Cougar lead.



In the second, a dropped fly ball by a Cougar outfielder that would have ended the inning allowed a run to score on the play and the next hitter doubled in a run for a 2-0 advantage.



In the third, Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch and Gouldsmith sing led off the ASU third baseman and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Manzardo gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead with a two-run single into right centerfield.



Later in the inning, WSU loaded the bases with nobody out but ASU ended the threat with a lineout double play and a strikeout.



In the fifth, the Cougars loaded the bases but the ASU bullpen kept WSU off the board with a flyout and strikeout. In the bottom of the inning, the Sun Devils took a 4-3 lead after the Cougar bullpen hit a batter, allowed a single and a two-out bloop single into left field. ASU added two runs in the sixth on three hits for a 6-3 advantage.



In the seventh, the Cougars pushed two runs across on a wild pitch and a Kolden RBI-groundout. WSU threatened later in the inning with runners on first and second but ASU ended the inning with a strikeout.



In the eighth, WSU put a runner on second after Montez reached with a bloop double to left field but Alvarez hit a rocket right at the centerfielder and Teel lined out shortstop to end the inning.



In the ninth, the Cougars made things interesting with one out as Kolden singled back up the middle, Koby Blunt singled off the pitcher and Plew was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. The ASU bullpen buckled down and ended the rally with a pair of strikeouts.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Collin Montez doubled in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. . .Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch in the 3rd, has reached base in all 19 games in 2019 and in 22 straight dating back to last season. . .Kyle Manzardo singled in the 1st to extend his hitting streak to 7 games. . .Montez matched a career high with 3 hits, did so at Santa Clara earlier this season. . .Relievers Owen Leonard and Davis Baillie combined to close the game with 3 scoreless innings



NEXT UP: Washington State will head to southern California for a nonconference series at No. 22 UC Irvine.