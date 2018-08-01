Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 19:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Camp: Spurrier Jr. pleased as talent influx bolsters outside WR depth

Fpbzlb08px0r6ywlocuu
Steve Spurrier Jr. joined the WSU coaching staff from Western Kentucky in January
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

In a flash, the number of Washington State outside receivers new position coach Steve Spurrier Jr. will have an opportunity to mentor in preseason camp, which gets underway Friday in Pullman, more ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}