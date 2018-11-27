Washington State's hopes of playing in a major New Year's Six Bowl game - Fiesta or Peach Bowl - diminished Tuesday night when the College Football Playoff selection committee unveiled the latest rankings following the conclusion of the regular season last weekend.

All that remains on the college football calendar are the conference championship games on Friday and Saturday, which precede Selection Sunday when we'll finally know where the Cougars will go bowling.

In the latest ranking, WSU (10-2) fell five spots to No. 13 as a result of the loss to rival Washington in the Apple Cup. Immediately ahead of the Cougars in the rankings are a quartet of three-loss teams - Florida, LSU, Washington and Penn State. All three of those teams are 9-3.

Just one of those four teams are competing in a conference game - UW. So, if WSU fans needed any more reason to root against the Huskies in Friday night's Pac-12 championship game, they have it.

CFP selection commitee chairman Rob Mullen hinted Tuesday night in a teleconference that strength of schedule was one factor in WSU's drop of five places in the latest standings.

"It's always a function of more than just one thing," Mullen said. "Obviously, they lost to a Washington team, which allowed Washington to jump ahead of them. Then you start comparing them to some of the other teams around them. Penn State, two of their three losses are to CFP top-10 ranked teams in Ohio State and Michigan.

"Strength of schedule is one piece of it. That certainly is a part of it, but it's more than that."

If Washington State doesn't rise in the standings before bowl matchups are announced in five days, they will likely head to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio to face a Big 12 opponent.

How insignificant does the CFP selection committee regard the Pac-12? Four SEC teams are ranked ahead of the highest ranked Pac-12 team. Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU are ahead of No. 11 UW. Right now, the SEC has 4 of the top 10 team in the new CFP standings.











