Washington State will arrive in Phoenix Christmas Eve and practice twice at a local high school before facing Air Force Friday night in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field, home of MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks.



According to the itinerary given to the media, WSU will depart Pullman Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT on Dec. 24 and arrive at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 1:30 p.m. local/12:30 p.m. PT.

WSU is scheduled to practice Tuesday from 4:45-6:15 p.m. MT at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert, AZ. The practice is closed, although Mike Leach is supposed to speak to the media afterwards.

The Cougars will practice Christmas Day at Campo Verde High School from 3-4:45 p.m. MT.

Thursday, WSU will participate in a community outreach program in Tempe from 11 a.m. - Noon. Leach and five players (Anthony Gordon, Brandon Arconado, Josh Watson, Dallas Hobbs, Karson Block) will address the media from 1:15 -2 p.m. at the media hotel in Scottsdale.

The Cougars will hold a walk-through at Chase Field from 4-4:45 p.m. MT (closed). The Learfield/IMG Coaches Radio show will take place at Copper Blues in downtown Phoenix a few blocks from Chase Field from 7-8 p.m. MT/6-7 p.m. PT.

Friday, pregame festivities around Chase Field begin at 4 p.m. MT. Kickoff in the Cheez-It Bowl is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MT/7:15 PT and the game will be televised by ESPN.

CHEEZ-IT BOWL ITINERARY



TUES. DEC. 24

1:20 p.m. - Team arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

4:45 p.m. - Practice at Campo Verde High School, Gilbert, AZ (closed)



WED., DEC. 25

3 p.m. - Practice at Campo Verde High School, Gilbert, AZ (closed)



THU., DEC. 26

11 a.m. - Community Outreach Activity at Main Event, Tempe, AZ

1:15 p.m. - Mike Leach and five players at bowl press conference.

4 p.m. - Walk-through at Chase Field (closed)



7 p.m. - Coaches Radio Show, Copper Blues, Phoenix, AZ

FRI., DEC. 27

4 p.m. - WSU pregame event at The Duce Kitchen and Lounge

8:15 p.m. - Cheez-It Bowl Kickoff at Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ



All times local (MT).

