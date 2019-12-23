Cheez-It Bowl: Cougs set to arrive in Phoenix Christmas Eve
One more practice in Pullman today before taking off to Phoenix tomorrow! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/k0PNRkmp7C— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 23, 2019
Washington State will arrive in Phoenix Christmas Eve and practice twice at a local high school before facing Air Force Friday night in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field, home of MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks.
According to the itinerary given to the media, WSU will depart Pullman Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT on Dec. 24 and arrive at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 1:30 p.m. local/12:30 p.m. PT.
WSU is scheduled to practice Tuesday from 4:45-6:15 p.m. MT at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert, AZ. The practice is closed, although Mike Leach is supposed to speak to the media afterwards.
The Cougars will practice Christmas Day at Campo Verde High School from 3-4:45 p.m. MT.
Thursday, WSU will participate in a community outreach program in Tempe from 11 a.m. - Noon. Leach and five players (Anthony Gordon, Brandon Arconado, Josh Watson, Dallas Hobbs, Karson Block) will address the media from 1:15 -2 p.m. at the media hotel in Scottsdale.
The Cougars will hold a walk-through at Chase Field from 4-4:45 p.m. MT (closed). The Learfield/IMG Coaches Radio show will take place at Copper Blues in downtown Phoenix a few blocks from Chase Field from 7-8 p.m. MT/6-7 p.m. PT.
Friday, pregame festivities around Chase Field begin at 4 p.m. MT. Kickoff in the Cheez-It Bowl is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MT/7:15 PT and the game will be televised by ESPN.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL ITINERARY
TUES. DEC. 24
1:20 p.m. - Team arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
4:45 p.m. - Practice at Campo Verde High School, Gilbert, AZ (closed)
WED., DEC. 25
3 p.m. - Practice at Campo Verde High School, Gilbert, AZ (closed)
THU., DEC. 26
11 a.m. - Community Outreach Activity at Main Event, Tempe, AZ
1:15 p.m. - Mike Leach and five players at bowl press conference.
4 p.m. - Walk-through at Chase Field (closed)
7 p.m. - Coaches Radio Show, Copper Blues, Phoenix, AZ
FRI., DEC. 27
4 p.m. - WSU pregame event at The Duce Kitchen and Lounge
8:15 p.m. - Cheez-It Bowl Kickoff at Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
All times local (MT).
Phoenix here we come. GO COUGS!!! pic.twitter.com/UWf3GA8cWt— Coug Equipment (@COUG_Equipment) December 22, 2019
Rise and Shine! ☀️🐾🐾— Brittany Thackery (@bthackery35) December 23, 2019
First group of Cougs heading down to Phoenix to start getting setup for our final game of 2019 in the @CheezItBowl!
We will have everything ready when the team arrives tomorrow! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/CUXt5TWQIO
A tradition like none other! Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 from your @WSUCougarFB QB room!! We’ll see y’all in PHX for one final present for Coug fans 🛩 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cJlqi7beyP— Drew Hollingshead (@WSUCoachDrew) December 22, 2019
Headed out to our 5th straight bowl game on Tuesday! It’s a great time to Join the Hunt! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/csm6n4P9tm— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 22, 2019
Game week officially begins today for the WSU Cougs! Excited to get back out on the field for our 5th straight bowl game! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/mnJ7OmRvf7— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 21, 2019