Beautiful Wednesday night in Pullman! Honored to have @WSUCougarFB defense over for dinner, 🏓, 🏀 and fun! Team working hard this offseason getting ready for 2019! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ZTcqKIj8pF

As ESPN's Lee Corso stated emphatically during College GameDay's inaugural visit to the Palouse last October: "This is a special time and this is a special place."



We couldn't agree more!



Over the past 17 months, I've learned being a Coug is a nearly indescribable, one-of-a-kind experience. The unique blend of family, pride and work ethic is unmatched. Being a Coug is ultimately a shared experience and we take great pride in all that we were able to share this past year.



The 2018-19 school year was an extraordinary one for Washington State Athletics. Our student-athletes were spectacular in the classroom, in their respective sports, and within our community.



Our Cougar student-athletes embody all that is good in collegiate athletics and continue to generate incredible pride to Cougs everywhere. WSU student-athletes set a school record with a cumulative 3.10 overall grade point average (GPA). Seven teams posted a perfect single year Academic Progress Rate (APR) score, with football setting a program-record single-season APR of 978.



A total of 52 student-athletes earned a 4.00 semester GPA over the two semesters while more than 55 percent of all student-athletes maintained a cumulative GPA over 3.00. Eleven of WSU's 14 programs earned semester team GPA's over 3.00.



As a reflection of our commitment to mental health awareness, WSU Athletics was awarded the Washington State Psychological Association's Public Citizen Award. Our varsity teams continued to add to the storied history of WSU Athletics:



Overall, the 2018-19 season saw the Cougars total 10 All-Americans, 28 all-conference selections and 156 conference all-academic awards. Additionally, two senior student-athletes, track and field's Kyler Little and rowing's Paige Danielson, were Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team selections. Four Cougar varsity teams reached the postseason.

No. 10 Football set a program record with 11 wins and defeated No. 25 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl. Head Coach Mike Leach was named the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II was named the Johnny United Golden Arm winner while Minshew Mania and his famed mustache ran wild.

On Oct. 20, ESPN's College GameDay finally came to Pullman. The country was mesmerized by the stunning display of Coug pride and joy from over 30,000 fans in attendance.



No. 16 Volleyball culminated another tremendous season by reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002. Head Coach Jen Greeny and Cougar volleyball made their third-straight postseason appearance and put together a 23-win campaign, their most wins since 2002. Associate Head Coach Burdette Greeny was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Assistant Coach of the Year.



Soccer advanced to the NCAA Second Round for the second-consecutive season after peaking at a program-best No. 7 national ranking midway through the season. Soccer totaled 13 wins, the second-best win total in program history and won a program record 10-straight contests to begin the year.



Tennis returned to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2012. The doubles team of Tiffany Mylonas and Hikaru Sato finished ranked No. 22 in the country and became the first Cougar duo selected to the NCAA tournament in 17 years. They also became the first pair in program history to win a match at the NCAA Championship.

Sophomore Michaela Bayerlova was named First Team All-Pac-12 while advancing to her second-straight Singles NCAA Championship. Redshirt-senior Brock Eager captured his second Pac-12 Conference hammer throw title and finished his career with a third-straight All-America award.

Sophomore swimmer Mackenzie Duarte, who broke the school record in the 200 breaststroke, became the first Cougar to qualify for the NCAA Championships since 2010. Senior swimmer Linnea Lindberg captured the National Invitational Championship in the 50 breast, becoming the first Cougar in program history to win an individual championship at the NIT.



The year also brought us two new head coaches. Kyle Smith took the reins of the men's basketball program and Brian Green with our Cougar baseball program. Kyle and Brian are tremendous people and bring significant experience and program-building expertise to WSU. We are excited to see them get started and expect great things out of them as Cougs.



Congratulations to our student-athletes and coaches for the remarkable 2018-19 year.



Thank you to everyone who came to our events and cheered on the Cougs from all over the world. A special thank you to all the Cougar Athletic Fund members who continue to support our mission with their giving to the CAF.



The best days of our athletics program are directly in front of us. We can't wait for the 2019-20 year to get started.



Go Cougs!