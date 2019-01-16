Washington State athletic director Pat Chun confirmed Tuesday on the weekly ‘Cougs in 60’ program that he is working towards a deal for the naming rights to the field at Martin Stadium.

“The dialogue is ongoing,” Chun told show host Derek Deis. “We’re going down the road with a couple of companies. When there is an announcement to make, hopefully we can make a positive announcement as to naming the field at Martin Stadium.”

Chun has served as the WSU AD for just under 12 months and he acknowledged Tuesday a significant component of his job duties so far have been devoted to increasing corporate sponsorship, and with WSU football coming off an 11-2 season and a final No. 10 ranking in both major national polls, the Cougars brand has never been hotter.

“I’ve been here almost 12 months and I’d say in 11 of those 12 months we’ve had dialogue on a daily basis with multiple companies regarding significant corporate sponsorships for our athletics program,” Chun said. “Right now, our brand is the strongest it has ever been if you look at the TV ratings from this past season, plus the Alamo Bowl and ESPN GameDay. We have one of the strongest brands on the West Coast, if not in all of college football. That is appealing to companies and sponsors that want to align themselves with college athletics."

Chun maintained WSU offers companies something different in terms of their potential audience.



"It’s no secret our university is different and Coug fans are some of the most loyal people in the world," Chun said. "Our core values are tried and true, and they revolve around family, home and integrity. So, what Washington State can bring to the table for a company is very unique to this state and this region of the country. There is growing interest as we keep developing and strengthening our brand.”

