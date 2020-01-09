Chun: 'Leach left us in great shape'
As far as Washington State athletic director Pat Chun is concerned, Mike Leach left the Cougars football program in much better shape than when he arrived in Pullman in December 2011, and Chun beli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news