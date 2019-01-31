Thx to the ⁦ @Cougbaseball ⁩ alums & coaches for the history you’ve built, to the donors who gave to this project, ⁦ @WSU_Cougar_Pres ⁩ for his leadership & our Regents for approving. Pumped to 👀 ⁦ @CoachLeesWSU ⁩ put a shovel in the ground! https://t.co/aihCC0aIbx

For skeptics unconvinced the Washington State baseball program needed a new clubhouse, WSU athletic director Pat Chun respectfully disagrees.

During an interview earlier this week on the ‘Cougs in 60’ program, Chun told host Derek Deis the new $10 million state-of-the-art building was badly needed because WSU baseball had endured subpar facilities compared to the rest of the Pac-12 for many years.

“It’s important people understand that what we’ve had in terms of baseball facilities is substandard,” Chun said. “The Pac-12 is one of the best baseball conferences in the country. We have to give Coach (Marty) Lees the resources to recruit and develop our student-athletes.”

The new baseball clubhouse had been talked about on the WSU campus for a long time, but typically flew under the radar. Last Friday, the project finally became a reality as WSU’s Board of Regents gave final approval during their meeting in Seattle.

“This project had its starts and stops for a long time,” Chun said. “We had changes of leadership. There were legitimate reasons on why it didn’t go forward. When I took the job a year ago, President (Kirk) Shulz made it crystal clear to me that we had to do this because it was the right thing to do for our baseball program.”

Financing for the baseball clubhouse marks a new chapter in WSU athletics as far as how projects are paid for. According to the school, the entire project cost will eventually be covered through private donations, and WSU athletics was able to secure nearly $2 million in new gifts and pledges over the past 12 months to reach the $10 million goal.

Going forward, new facilities (such as the proposed Indoor Practice Facility for the WSU football team) will largely be paid for through donations received from WSU supporters. In short, no donations, no facility.

“We have to start pushing philanthropy and letting people understand how their passion for Washington State and giving to Washington State can and will make a difference,” Chun said. “(The baseball clubhouse) is the first project we’ve put forth where 100 percent of the project’s costs are either in cash or commitments. We were about $2 million shy when I arrived here. Luckily, I’ve learned how loyal Coug fans are to the baseball program. We have a lot of people who are passionate about it.”

Lees is just 59-97-1 in three seasons as the WSU coach, but Chun understands he has been battling teams with bigger budgets and better facilities throughout his tenure.

“We are all comfortable with the work Coach Lees has done with substandard facilities in terms of recruiting,” Chun said. “He has added some high quality players to our program as he gets our program back to a place where it rightfully should be. I will be one of the most excited people when I see a shovel in Coach Lees’ hands when he turns over some dirt. Hopefully, that will happen sometime this summer.”

In the wake of last Friday’s final approval, Chun and his staff have been meeting with prospective architects and construction companies.

The new clubhouse will feature a locker room, coaches offices, team meeting rooms, a players lounge, weight room as well as recognition of Cougar Baseball's storied history. Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2019, with completion in time for the 2021 baseball season.

"This is a program with history and tradition, and it's time for an upgrade," Lees told Matt Chazanow of the Cougars IMG Radio Network at halftime on Wednesday's home basketball game against UCLA. "What it will do for our recruiting, our current players and the players coming in the future, things will only get better."



Next project on Chun’s agenda? The long-awaited and much-needed indoor practice facility for the WSU football team.

"Now we’re shifting our sights to the indoor practice facility,” Chun said.