Whether Washington State gets to hold spring football practice is still up in the air as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the Pacific Northwest, and the planet for that matter.



WSU athletic director Pat Chin acknowledged Friday during a teleconference with reporters that there wasn't a 'drop dead' date for the start of spring practice, but present circumstances required school administrators to focus their attention and energies elsewhere.



"At the end of the day, there's no rush because we don't know if we can ever restart and how far down the road that is," Chun said. "We've been preparing our coaches for what the new normal might look like. If that means our fall sports not practicing in the spring, that' the reality. Sports are secondary to what's going on in the world eight now.



"We have to play our role in flattening the curve and promoting social distancing and being responsible citizens. That's our focus right now. We don't know when this will end. We're all realists. This (coronavirus pandemic) could last into the fall. If it does, it's going to have an impact."

WSU announced a couple of weeks ago that spring practice would start no earlier than April 3. Chun said no "foreseeable" date has been selected to start spring picture, so the possibility WSU might never get a chance to hold a single spring practice could happen.

"Right now, there's no date in the foreseeable future where we can see us starting practice," Chun said. "Those discussions will happen at the appropriate time."



WSU will conduct on-line classes only for the rest of the semester to minimize the gatherings of students on campus.



"We are encouraging our student-athletes to stay at their permanent residence, wherever it is, at least for the time being," Chun said. "We're fully aware that Pullman might be the best place for some students. We want our student athletes to stay home until further notice."



NOTES:



-- Chun confirmed Pro Day on April 1 is canceled since every NFL team has pulled their scouts off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.

