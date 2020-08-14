WazzuWatch - Chun: WSU athletics revenue losses 'significant' without football

Even if the Pac-12 goes ahead and plays football in the spring – and there are myriad questions concerning that – Washington State AD Pat Chun acknowledges the Cougars athletic department faces ‘significant’ financial losses for the 2020-21 academic year.

“The full scope of our revenue losses won’t be clear for some time,” Chun said Thursday during a video conference with reporters. “But we do know they will be significant. As a league, we made the decision to investigate the spring. But it’s hard to forecast right now.

“We know what the loss in revenue from tickets could be. We have started a campaign to ask our season ticket holders to donate or pay for their tickets this coming season. So, I can’t forecast it today because it’s too early.”

The Pac-12 CEO group voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone the 2020 football season and try to play a semblance of a schedule in the spring, although few details have been revealed such as the number of games, when the season would start, etc.

Chun described a spring football season as ‘feasible,’ but offered no guarantees



“We’re going to do our best to make it feasible,” Chun said. “We owe it to our players and ourselves to see if there’s an option out there that makes sense relative to 12 months of football (in 2021). There are a lot of variables that will go into it. We have to put together a model that may be workable.”

Chun met with WSU’s fall sport athletes soon after the Pac-12 announced all fall sports had been postponed to the spring.

“I met with our athletes on Tuesday afternoon and you would imagine it was a somber meeting,” Chun said. “To have to tell them we had to hit pause on their athletic goals, dream and aspirations was a tough meeting I’m all too familiar with after what happened in the spring.”

Chun has already started the process of furloughing athletic department employees, as those steps were begun when the Pac-12 announced a few weeks ago that they would play a conference-only schedule in 2020.

That decision eliminated two home non-conference football games for WSU (Houston, Idaho), which would have in and of itself created a deep revenue void for the athletic department.

Employees were asked to take a two-week furlough, Chun said. Other ‘contract’ employees, notably head football coach Nick Rolovich, accepted five percent salary reductions.

Chun said WSU has seen a less than one percent positive rate in COVID-19 tests administered to athletes. So far, there have been five positive results out of more than 700 tests. Availability of rapid and reliable testing is key for the Pac-12 to move forward with football in the spring.

“One of the key pieces from our medical advisory committee was point of care testing, rapid result testing and daily testing,” Chun said. ‘”There is a thought that sometime in November or December, those things will be available. That also weighed into our decision. Our medical advisory committee made it clear that rapid, point of care, daily testing was more impactful than anything else.”

The start of the 2020-21 winter sports season has been postponed to Jan. 1, 2021, likely eliminating non-conference games from the men’s basketball schedule. Chun said that wasn’t discussed prior to Tuesday’s announcement nut was initiated by the CEO group on its own.

