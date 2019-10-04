Washington State head coach Mike Leach announced Friday afternoon that Cougar Defensive Coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned from his position.

“We appreciate Tracy’s efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward,” said Leach.

Formerly the head coach at Minnesota, Claeys was hired in January 2018 after Alex Grinch left Pullman to join the Ohio State staff. Grinch has since taken over as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator.

Roc Bellantoni, who joined the program before this season from the University of Buffalo, will assume interim defensive coordinator duties and Darcel McBath will assume co-interim defensive coordinator duties moving forward.

Bellantoni has served as defensive coordinator at three different stops in his coaching career, including Florida Atlantic from 2014-16.

After a solid 2018 season by WSU's defense helped boost the Cougars to an 11-2 record, the Cougars have exhibited troubling deficiencies in the first five games, particularly tackling and stopping the run. Last weekend at Utah, WSU allowed 526 total yards, 334 through the air, to an offense not known for being explosive.

The previous Saturday, WSU surrendered a staggering 50 points to UCLA in the final 19 minutes. The meltdown against UCLA was one of the biggest blown leads in college football history. Washington State led 49-17 early in the third quarter but UCLA stormed back, scoring seven touchdowns in eight possessions, many fueled by Cougars turnovers.

The Cougars followed up by losing 38-13 at Utah last week.

After the Utah game, Leach described the WSU defense as 'soft' and said the defense offered the Utes offense little resistance. The Cougars have given up 105 points through their first two Pac-12 games.

Going into Week 6 of the season, WSU is ranked No. 9 in the Pac-12 in total defense (444.4 yards per game), 10th in scoring defense (30.6 ppg), 11th in rushing defense (178.6 ypg) and 8th in pass defense (265.8).

Washington State has a bye this week and next plays Oct. 12 at Arizona State, 12:30 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Networks.