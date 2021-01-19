WazzuWatch - Confirmed: Lucas returning to WSU for 2021 season

A month after telling reporters following Washington State's season-ending loss at Utah that his 2021 plans were 'up in the air,' WSU starting right tackle Abraham Lucas has decided to return to the Cougars for a fourth season, forgoing the NFL for now.

The deadline for draft eligible juniors to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft was Monday.

WSU sports information director Bill Stevens' confirmed to WazzuWatch reports of Lucas' decision to return for at least one more season of college football.



Lucas' decision to play for WSU next season means four of five offensive line starters are set to return in the fall - LT Lian Ryan, LG Jarrett Kingston, C Brian Greene and Lucas. The lone exception is right guard Josh Watson, who has apparently retired from football to focus on becoming a firefighter int he Pullman area.

Punter Oscar Draguicevich, who declared for the NFL Draft within one week of the season finale at Utah, is the only other known WSU player that won' be back in 2021.

Running back Max Borghi, arguably WSU's best player, announced recently that he's returning to WSU for the 2021 season. Deon McIntosh is expected to return as well, along with most or all of the wide receiver corps.



A native of Everett (WA), Lucas has started all 30 games for WSU at right tackle the past three seasons. He joined the program in 2017 out of Archbishop Murphy High School as a 260-pounder.

Lucas is now listed at 6-foot-7, 328 pounds. A year from now, he should be regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the country for the 2022 NFL Draft.

