Washington State football players will return to campus for "voluntary athletic activities" beginning June 15. The return will be a phased-in approach, beginning with all fall sports programs as well as those student-athletes who have remained in Pullman since the conclusion of Spring Semester.

“We are fully prepared to begin the phased-in, voluntary return for our WSU Student-Athletes,” WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a statement. “This is an important step as we move towards Fall Semester and our athletics seasons. We want to thank President Schulz and our university leadership for working diligently and collaboratively throughout this entire process as we reacclimate our student-athletes into an environment that promotes health and safety.”

Chun told reporters Thursday in a video conference call that he expects a 'majority' of the football team will return to campus by June 15.



"It sounds like a majority of football is working their way back or are already on their way back," Chun said.



The Department of Athletics has instituted procedures to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff during the phased-in return to voluntary training.

These have been developed and built upon industry-best practices as outlined by the American College Health Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington State Department of Health, and align with the NCAA, the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee, and university guidelines. These procedures will be continually updated based on the most current medical information.

Return to voluntary training includes the following steps:

-- All student-athletes returning to Pullman will self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days while international student-athletes returning will self-quarantine for 14 days.



-- Prior to being cleared for voluntary workouts, all student-athletes will go through PCR and antibody testing, as well as a preparticipation physical exam. The costs for testing could partially come from insurance, Chun said. He described the cost for testing as "non-negotiable." The first round of testing began June 4. Nobody has tested positive for COVID-19, Chun said.



-- Any student-athlete returning a positive test for COVID-19 will be followed up with contact tracing and isolation.

-- Once a student-athlete is cleared to begin voluntary workouts, and prior to entering any athletics facility, all staff and student-athletes will complete a daily symptom attestation and temperature screen.



-- Protocols have been put in place to ensure a safe return to voluntary training within WSU Athletic facilities, including: 1) Workouts will be conducted in small groups, following Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start — Washington’s Phased Reopening plan; 2) A safety briefing will be conducted prior to each training or rehabilitation session to re-emphasize the protective measures in place, including maintaining physical distancing and sanitation protocols; 3) Student-athlete access in the athletic facilities will be limited only to areas that are related to participating in voluntary workouts; 4) Hand-sanitizer stations will be placed at entrances and exits at all workout and training facilities.

-- Protocols are also in place for disinfecting facilities and equipment between workouts, and laundry services.

Initially, the football team will work out in groups of five, and try to focus on outdoor workouts, Chun said.

"This is a crawl, walk, run type of process," Chun said. "Once we clear next week's hurdle (FB players getting back on campus and begin workouts), we can focus on all of our fall sports and we can shift to what we'll be allowed to do at that point."



All athletes will be asked to wear a facemask and observe social distancing when out in public on campus, in downtown Pullman or other places, Chun said.



The return to voluntary training for student-athletes from remaining athletic programs will be announced at a later date.

