Cougars get season started with comfortable win over Texas State
Washington State battled early foul trouble (albeit along with Texas State) and was missing two key rotation pieces for its season opener Monday night, with forward Andrej Jakimovski out due to turf toe and guard Dylan Darling with an unspecified injury.
Jakimovski will be sidelined for two weeks while Darling is day to day. Ultimately, neither was needed in this first game.
After that sloppy first half in which the teams combined for 22 fouls, entering the double bonus well before halftime, the Cougars pulled away over the second half for an 83-61 win over Texas State, the reigning Sun Belt regular-season champ.
Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye lead the squad with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Justin Powell finished with 14 points and 12 assists in his debut with Washington State after transferring in from Tennessee.
The Cougars led 38-31 at halftime and easily distanced themselves the rest of the way.
DJ Rodman added 16 points and transfer guard Jabe Mullins scored 13 in his Cougars debut.
Stats
Washington State (1-0)
Jabe Mullins: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2 personal fouls
TJ Bamba: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 2 steals
DJ Rodman: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 block
Justin Powell: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal
Mouhamed Gueye: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 blocks, 1 steal
Mael Hamon-Crespin: 2 points, 1 turnover, 3 blocks
Carlos Rosario: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 steals
Kyman Houinsou: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
Texas State (0-1)
Mason Harrell: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Tyrel Morgan: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block
Davion Sykes: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Brandon Love: 8 points, 2 blocks, 1 steal
Dylan Dawson: 7 points, 4 assists, 1 turnover
Davion Coleman: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Nate Martin: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Brandon Davis: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist