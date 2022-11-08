Washington State battled early foul trouble (albeit along with Texas State) and was missing two key rotation pieces for its season opener Monday night, with forward Andrej Jakimovski out due to turf toe and guard Dylan Darling with an unspecified injury.

Jakimovski will be sidelined for two weeks while Darling is day to day. Ultimately, neither was needed in this first game.

After that sloppy first half in which the teams combined for 22 fouls, entering the double bonus well before halftime, the Cougars pulled away over the second half for an 83-61 win over Texas State, the reigning Sun Belt regular-season champ.

Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye lead the squad with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Justin Powell finished with 14 points and 12 assists in his debut with Washington State after transferring in from Tennessee.

The Cougars led 38-31 at halftime and easily distanced themselves the rest of the way.

DJ Rodman added 16 points and transfer guard Jabe Mullins scored 13 in his Cougars debut.