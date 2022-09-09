Washington State likely has its toughest challenge of the season this weekend, travling to Madison, Wisc., to face the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers.

For head coach Jake Dickert, this is a homecoming of a lifetime, as the first-year coach is originally from the state of Wisconsin.

“When you grow up there, there’s a few things in your blood – beer, cheese, Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers,” Dickert said. “I’m a product of Wisconsin.”

WSU (1-0) has to show it can go from narrowly beating FCS foe Idaho, 24-17, last week to now competing against a top-20 Badgers team that dominated its FCS foe, Illinois State, 38-0, in its opener.

The Cougars are going to be getting a lot more help defensively, as EDGE Ron Stone Jr. will not be on a snap count Saturday and is expected to be a full-go.

Having Stone Jr. fully back is significant as the front four defensively have to try and contain Wisconsing running back Braelon Allen, the focus of the Wisconsin offense who rushed for 1,268 yards on 6.8 yards per carry last season.

Not only is this a Wisconsin homecoming for Dickert, but also a reuinion for running back Nakia Watson, the former three-star recruit who transferred to WSU from Wisconsin.

After rushing for 522 yards and 5 touchdowns over two seasons with the Badgers, Watson starred in his Washington State debut, rushing for 117 yards on 18 carries.

“It means a lot to me,” Watson said, describing how he feels returning to Camp Randall Stadium. “It will be nice to see my old coaches, my old teammates. … It will all be fun.”

The Cougars are also getting healthier this game as well, now having backup left tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe ready to go along with tight end Andre Dollar back in the rotation at that spot.

But slot wide receiver Robert Ferrel, transfer from Incarnate Word, is still battling a foot injury that will keep him out of Saturday’s contest.

“Hopefully, Rob is a week away,” Dickert said. “We’ll hopefully get him out there for Colorado State.”

Besides that, the Cougars should have everyone out there against a Wisconsin team that likes to run the clock down and beat opponents on the ground.

Cougar fans are expected to make their presence known in Madison, with a “Dickert tailgate” in the works, and many Cougs making the travel to the Midwest this week.

“The Dickert tailgate is going to be over 200 strong.” Dickert said.

Cougar fans are hoping for a resurgence of the offense after an embarrassing performance with three fumbles from different players a week ago (Watson, Donovan Ollie and Jaylen Jenkins).

It will also be a challenge for quarterback Cam Ward in his first big-time Power 5 contest inside a fully packed Camp Randall Stadium, one of the loudest stadiums in college football.

Kickoff of this contest is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX. Wisconsin opens the game as a 17-point favorite over the Cougars with a total over/under at 49.