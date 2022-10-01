Instant Recap: Cougars pull away in 2nd half to take down Cal, 28-9
What had been a defensive battle through the first two quarters opened up by the time Washington State and Cal reached the second half Saturday. Eventually, the Cougars found a rhythm on offense over the final 30 minutes to cruise to a 28-9 win over the Bears at Martin Stadium.
Wazzu (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) found some daylight on the first drive of the third quarter thanks to starting quarterback Cam Ward, who didn’t waste any time helping the Cougars create some separation.
After an 11-yard completion to Donovan Ollie, Ward hit receiver Renard Bell on a deep ball down the field for 47 yards to put the Cougs inside the red zone. Two plays later, Ward fit the ball into a tight window hitting Robert Ferrel for 17 yards on a pass that the WSU quarterback made in traffic with three Cal defenders surrounding Ferrel near the goal line.
The 75-yard dive that took the Cougs just 1:09 pushed the lead to 14-3, and WSU never looked back from that point on.
Cal (3-2, 1-1) closed the gap to within five points, 14-9, at the 13:28 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Cougars responded scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives to pull away down the stretch.
It was a different story in the first half as both teams failed to generate much production offensively. Ward was able to find his receivers in the opening half, going 12 for 18, but it only added up to 103 passing yards. The Cougars’ run game was also ineffective in the first half as the team gained zero yards on nine rushing attempts.
The defense carried the team in the opening half limiting Cal to just 121 total yards a week after the Bears gained 599 yards against Arizona, including 354 yards on the ground. The Cougs limited Cal to just 10 rushing yards through the first two quarters.
The WSU defense came up with three sacks in the first half creating problems for the Cal offense. In the end, the Cougars ended up with four sacks, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in the win.
Ward threw two interceptions in the game but ended his day with 343 yards passing plus three touchdowns on 40 pass attempts. Bell caught eight passes for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Second-year freshman safety Jaden Hicks finished with a game-high 10 tackles to lead the Cougs.
The Cougars are now off to a 4-1 start for the first time since 2018.
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
No scores
Second quarter
13:18 – (Washington State): RB Jaylen Jenkins 2-yard TD run up the middle (PAT GOOD from Dean Janikowski) [WSU 7-0]
9:10 – (Cal): PK Dario Longhetto 42-yard field goal [WSU 7-3]
Third quarter
13:51 – (Washington State): QB Cameron Ward 17-yard TD pass to WR Robert Ferrel (PAT GOOD from Dean Janikowski) [WSU 14-3]
Fourth quarter
13:28 – (Cal): RB Jaydn Ott 2-yard TD run up the middle (2-point FAILED, Jack Plummer pass to Marvin Anderson) [WSU 14-9]
12:00 – (Washington State): QB Cameron Ward 37-yard TD pass to WR Renard Bell (PAT GOOD from Dean Janikowski) [WSU 21-9]
6:19 – (Washington State): QB Cameron Ward 1-yard TD pass to TE Billy Riviere III (PAT GOOD from Dean Janikowski) [WSU 28-9]
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
By the fourth quarter Cal’s offense had some life after scoring a touchdown and closing the gap to just five points. That’s when Ward put together one the most important drive of the game. He first connected with De’Zhaun Stribling on a screen pass to the left side that the Wazzu receiver then took 32 yards to move the Cougars down the field. On the next play, Ward looked to the other side and found Bell in single coverage down the right sideline for a 37-yard completion on a perfectly delivered ball. The play helped put WSU up 21-9 with 12 minutes left to play and all but sealed the game for the Cougs.
COUGARS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME – QB Cameron Ward
There were certainly several players who could have earned the player of the game nod on the offense side of the ball, but nobody stepped up more in the second half than Ward. The transfer quarterback wasn’t perfect, and his two interceptions were certainly potentially key negative plays, but he shined when it mattered most throwing three touchdowns in the second half to help the Cougars pull away. Ward had 11 pass plays that went for at least 15 yards plus he had three completions that went for more than 31 yards in the game.
COUGARS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME – LB Daiyan Henley
Already with a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award under his belt, senior linebacker Daiyan Henley shined once again for the Cougs in Saturday’s win. He finished with 6 tackles, including 3 solo tackles, to go with a tackle for loss. The TFL came at an important moment for Wazzu with under a minute to go in the first half. With the Bears at around midfield, Cal quarterback Jack Plummer handed off to reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week Jaydn Ott needing just a yard to move the chains. Instead, Henley made his way into the backfield stuffing Ott for a loss of 2 yards.
WSU PLAY OF THE GAME
Ward’s 17-yard completion to Ferrel that gave the Cougars some breathing room to open the second half wasn’t the flashiest play of the day nor was it the longest for the WSU offense. However, it was the one that eventually turned the game in favor of the home team. Ward struggled to generate offense through the first 30 minutes, but his pass on the 17-yard completion was the type of throw that is going to get him attention from scouts at the next level. The Cougars QB had to thread the needle on the pass with three defenders converging on Ferrel near the goal line. An errant throw and it would have been another interception for Ward or at the very least a batted ball. Instead, it was the score that ultimately put the game out of reach for the Cougars.
WHY WSU WON ...
Washington State leaned on its defense for a big portion of the game, and that group stepped up when the offense was having problems putting the ball in the end zone. Allowing just nine points and 311 total yards to an offense that gained nearly 600 yards and posted 49 points on the score board last week tells the story of the game for the Cougars. Yes, the offense came alive in the second half allowing WSU to roll to the win, but without the defense playing as well as it did with disruptive plays all over the field it could have been a much different outcome.
STATS
Passing
Cameron Ward: 27-40, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
Rushing
Nakia Watson: 14 rushes, 52 yards
Jaylen Jenkins: 5 rushes, 41 yards, 1 TD
Cameron Ward: 2 rushes, -8 yards
Receiving
Renard Bell: 8 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD
Robert Ferrel: 6 catches, 79 yards, 1 TD
De’Zhaun Stribling: 3 catches, 66 yards
Donovan Ollie: 3 catches, 35 yards
Jaylen Jenkins: 2 catches, 4 yards
Leyton Smithson: 1 catch, 17 yards
Lincoln Victor: 1 catch, 13 yards
Orion Peters: 1 catch, 8 yards
Jos Meredith: 1 catch, 5 yards
Billy Riviere III: 1 catch, 1 yard, 1 TD
Defense
Jaden Hicks: 10 tackles, 1 solo
Amani Marsh: 7 tackles, 4 solo, 1 pass breakup
Sam Lockett III: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 2 pass breakups
Daiyan Henley: 6 tackles, 3 solo, 1 tackle for loss
Francisco Mauigoa: 4 tackles, 4 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss