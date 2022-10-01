What had been a defensive battle through the first two quarters opened up by the time Washington State and Cal reached the second half Saturday. Eventually, the Cougars found a rhythm on offense over the final 30 minutes to cruise to a 28-9 win over the Bears at Martin Stadium.

Wazzu (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) found some daylight on the first drive of the third quarter thanks to starting quarterback Cam Ward, who didn’t waste any time helping the Cougars create some separation.

After an 11-yard completion to Donovan Ollie, Ward hit receiver Renard Bell on a deep ball down the field for 47 yards to put the Cougs inside the red zone. Two plays later, Ward fit the ball into a tight window hitting Robert Ferrel for 17 yards on a pass that the WSU quarterback made in traffic with three Cal defenders surrounding Ferrel near the goal line.

The 75-yard dive that took the Cougs just 1:09 pushed the lead to 14-3, and WSU never looked back from that point on.

Cal (3-2, 1-1) closed the gap to within five points, 14-9, at the 13:28 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Cougars responded scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives to pull away down the stretch.

It was a different story in the first half as both teams failed to generate much production offensively. Ward was able to find his receivers in the opening half, going 12 for 18, but it only added up to 103 passing yards. The Cougars’ run game was also ineffective in the first half as the team gained zero yards on nine rushing attempts.

The defense carried the team in the opening half limiting Cal to just 121 total yards a week after the Bears gained 599 yards against Arizona, including 354 yards on the ground. The Cougs limited Cal to just 10 rushing yards through the first two quarters.

The WSU defense came up with three sacks in the first half creating problems for the Cal offense. In the end, the Cougars ended up with four sacks, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in the win.

Ward threw two interceptions in the game but ended his day with 343 yards passing plus three touchdowns on 40 pass attempts. Bell caught eight passes for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Second-year freshman safety Jaden Hicks finished with a game-high 10 tackles to lead the Cougs.

The Cougars are now off to a 4-1 start for the first time since 2018.