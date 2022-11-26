Cougars set program record with 19 3-pointers in impressive win Friday
Washington State topped its performance last game against Eastern Washington on Monday with a dominant 96-54 win at home over Detroit Mercy in a historic shooting afternoon for the Cougars.
The Cougs connected on a program-record 19 3s, shooting over 65 percent from behind the arc -- their best shooting game in a very long time in Pullman.
It was all Washington State (3-2) from the start as the hosts opened with a dominant 33-13 lead midway through the first half. Detroit Mercy (3-4) shot just 37.5 percent from the field, and never got any momentum going to close the gap.
The Cougars played their style of basketball throughout the game, totaling 20 assists in the contest and passing the ball to all options before shooting from deep. A 31-25 rebounding advantage also helped as Washington State played its most complete game of the season to date.
Four of the five starters for the Cougars finished in double-figures, with junior guard Jabe Mullins once again leading the team with 22 points, shooting 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 from the field overall. Mullins has emerged as the “go-to” scorer for the Cougars in the past couple games, scoring 24 points on Monday.
Junior guard TJ Bamba finished with 18 points and hit 4 of 5 3-pointers, junior guard Justin Powell had 17 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds while hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers and sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye scored 10 points and collected 8 rebounds.
Powell, who had 14 points with 7 assists and 7 rebounds on Monday, is emerging as the “all-around” guard that the Cougars needed -- someone they can depend on to be everywhere the ball is and a leader on offense.
Injury update
The Cougars were without junior forward Carlos Rosario, who was not in uniform during warmups with an undisclosed injury. There is still no update on junior forward Andrej Jakimovski on his season debut, who has been sidelined with a toe injury.
Cougars player of the game
Junior guard Justin Powell
Powell has really stepped up as the leader of the offense, averaging over 5 rebounds and 5 assists a game while also averaging 11 points. Those numbers may not be overwhelming, but the way the offense flows with him on the court proves how much of a contribution he makes to this team.
Junior guard Jabe Mullins is the guy on offense when the Cougars need a basket, but Powell is the guy on offense that can be depended on to make the right passes, attack the glass and try to finish at the rim.
Cougars play of the game
Freshman forward Mael Hamon-Crespin entered the game and nailed the final 3 with just over 2 minutes left in regulation to set the record for the Cougars.
What it means for Washington State
WSU finished the opening month of the season above .500, after dropping two straight road games to Boise State and Prairie View A&M, where the offense struggled to get any momentum. The Cougars have had back-to-back games where the shooting has been electric, some of the best WSU has seen in a long time, and now have momentum heading into a very difficult December slate.
What's next for Washington State
The Cougars start the early portion of Pac-12 conference play with a trip down to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks next Thursday on the road. The Ducks are a defensive team, led by head coach Dana Altman, and Oregon loves to get into passing lanes and has impactful size inside, averaging almost 7 blocks a game.
Washington State stats
Mouhamed Gueye: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
DJ Rodman: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
Jabe Mullins: 22 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal
TJ Bamba: 18 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists
Justin Powell: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal
AJ Rohosy: 1 block
Mael Hamon-Crespin: 9 points, 1 rebound
Adrame Diongue: 1 rebound
Kymany Houinsou: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
Dylan Darling: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal