Washington State topped its performance last game against Eastern Washington on Monday with a dominant 96-54 win at home over Detroit Mercy in a historic shooting afternoon for the Cougars.

The Cougs connected on a program-record 19 3s, shooting over 65 percent from behind the arc -- their best shooting game in a very long time in Pullman.

It was all Washington State (3-2) from the start as the hosts opened with a dominant 33-13 lead midway through the first half. Detroit Mercy (3-4) shot just 37.5 percent from the field, and never got any momentum going to close the gap.

The Cougars played their style of basketball throughout the game, totaling 20 assists in the contest and passing the ball to all options before shooting from deep. A 31-25 rebounding advantage also helped as Washington State played its most complete game of the season to date.

Four of the five starters for the Cougars finished in double-figures, with junior guard Jabe Mullins once again leading the team with 22 points, shooting 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 from the field overall. Mullins has emerged as the “go-to” scorer for the Cougars in the past couple games, scoring 24 points on Monday.

Junior guard TJ Bamba finished with 18 points and hit 4 of 5 3-pointers, junior guard Justin Powell had 17 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds while hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers and sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye scored 10 points and collected 8 rebounds.

Powell, who had 14 points with 7 assists and 7 rebounds on Monday, is emerging as the “all-around” guard that the Cougars needed -- someone they can depend on to be everywhere the ball is and a leader on offense.