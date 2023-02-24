Make it four in a row for the suddenly streaking Washington State Cougars.

Washington State earned just its second Pac-12 road win of the season with a 67-63 victory over Stanford in Maples Pavilion on Thursday night, and the Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) are closing in on a .500 record for the season.

The Cougars have been finding their groove recently with after a great shooting game. WSU made half of its shots on the evening, and almost shot 50 percent from 3-point range (12 of 25).

TJ Bamba’s late floater with 44 seconds left in the second half was just enough along with a couple DJ Rodman free throws to snag a win against the Cardinal (11-17, 5-12).

Alongside Bamba’s 22-point performance came another double-double from Mouhamed Gueye, who dropped 15 points and 15 rebounds. He now leads the Pac-12 with 13 double-doubles this season.

WSU has been building momentum with just two regular-season games remaining.

The Cougars were still missing backup center Adrame Diongue, who is still battling some hand soreness and tightness, but coach Kyle Smith said earlier this week in a press conference that he hopes to have him back soon.

Smith talked about the defensive effort down the stretch, being able to hold Stanford scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 50 seconds of the game.

“We guarded a little better down the stretch,” Smith said. “We had a little stretch there where we couldn’t get a stop … the tide finally turned for us in some close games.”

Smith talked about Bamba setting his career-high in the Pac-12 tonight, but just as importantly he really showed out on defense to pair with his offensive clinic.

“He didn’t have any turnovers tonight and made some big shots,” Smith said. “He’s been that way… he’s kind of became our closer.”

WSU currently sits 1.5 games out of fourth place in the Pac-12 standings, potentially clinching a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

WSU player of the game

You have to credit TJ Bamba for his incredible performance not only down the stretch with the game-sealing jumper, but a Pac-12 career-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field definitely adds to the stature.

Bamba made four 3s on the night as well, without going to the line once, and played good complementary basketball alongside Gueye.

Speaking of Gueye, he definitely deserves this recognition for now passing Arizona forward Azoulas Tubelis in the conference for the most double-doubles with 13.

Bamba and Gueye are the main focuses on offense this year for the Cougars, and when both of them get hot, there is no stopping the dynamic duo from scoring on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Gueye snagging many offensive rebounds.

What’s next for WSU

The Cougars still sit in 7th place after the win on the road against the Cardinal, but look to be in prime position to pass the teams in front of them, as their hopes for a bye are still alive with two more games on the season.

WSU looks to continue its winning streak and complete the season sweep of California on Saturday in Haas Pavilion. The Cougars have a chance to move up the rankings to as high as 5 or 6 with a win on Saturday.

Stats

Mouhamed Gueye: 15 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Andrej Jakimovski: 11 points, 2 rebounds

DJ Rodman: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

TJ Bamba: 22 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal

Justin Powell: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Kymany Houinsou: 3 points

Dylan Darling: 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

Jabe Mullins: 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists

Jack Wilson: 1 turnover

