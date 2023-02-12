Losses in five of its last six games had the Washington State basketball team reeling a bit, but there's nothing like a rivalry game to provide a needed jolt to a squad.

Neither Washington State nor Washington shot the ball well Saturday night, but the Cougars did enough to close out a 56-51 win over the Huskies in the first meeting this season in the Apple Cup series.

The teams started the game a combined 6 of 27 from the field, but a late 11-2 run to close the first half for WSU (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) gave them a 31-22 lead heading into halftime.

The second half was no different, with the Cougars starting 3 of 19 from the field through the first 10 minutes, not being able to figure out the Huskies’ zone defense.

Washington State went on multiple scoring droughts throughout the second half of play, not being able to run an effective offense, and forcing up contested shots to try and land something in the basket.

But all the while, Washington (13-13, 5-10) couldn’t find any rhythm offensively either, with its leading scorer, senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., being a very limited factor throughout the contest after getting into very early foul trouble.

Brooks finished with 8 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field.

Mouhamed Gueye talked about their plan to limit Brooks’ shooting, making sure he was a non-factor the whole game by pressing high and getting Brooks into early foul trouble.

“We did a good job on their best player, I think he was the main focus, they run a lot of plays for him,” Gueye said.

One subplot of the evening was former Washington State guard and now-current Washington guard Noah Williams' return to Pullman. It was not a warm welcome back from the Cougars crowd.

Williams finished with 12 points, leading the Huskies on the evening, on 50-percent shooting from the field and from three-point range.

The Cougars’ defense held their own as much as they could against their in-state limiting the Huskies to 33.9-percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent from 3-point range.

Cougars coach Kyle Smith said the defensive effort from DJ Rodman, along with Gueye on Brooks was really good throughout the game, forcing many tough shots.

“We did a pretty good job on just limiting him, he had 16 shots but it didn’t feel like 16 shots, we made him shoot some toughies,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, TJ Bamba, who scored a game-high 20 points, said the offensive focus was mostly on the high-post game, and making sure Gueye was available in the high post to run the offense through him. Gueye finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

“We tried to get Mo in the high post, spread him out, and get our shooters in the gap,” Bamba said.

It wasn't pretty, but the Cougars got a much-needed win -- over a rival, no less. The teams will meet again in the regular-season finale.

WSU player of the game

Mouhamed Gueye managed to be the star in a rough shooting game, picking up his 11th double-double on the season, now tying Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis for the most in the Pac-12.

Gueye finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds and played a full 40 minutes in a tough game on both ends. His presence inside, cleaning up the defensive boards, proved to be the difference maker in this contest.

The Cougars collected 47 total rebounds, the most they have had all season, thanks largely to Gueye’s performance inside on both ends of the floor.

What’s next for the Cougars

The Cougars now find themselves in a tie for 7th place with Colorado in the conference standings with five games left in the regular season before the Pac-12 tournament starts in March.

WSU concludes the home schedule next weekend by welcoming both Oregon State and Oregon up to the Palouse before the Cougars finish the regular season on a three-game road stretch.

Stats

TJ Bamba: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

DJ Rodman: 4 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

Andrej Jakimovski: 3 points, 5 rebounds

Justin Powell: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Mouhamed Gueye: 17 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals

Jabe Mullins: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal







