Honolulu (HI) Saint Louis four-star quarterback Jayden de Laura, a 2020 Washington State commitment currently taking his official visit to Pullman, was picked as the 2019 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year, the Gatorade Company announced Saturday.

De Laura is the 12th Gatorade football honoree from the Crusaders.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

De Laura led the Crusaders to a 12-0 record and the Division I Open state championship this fall. The 6-foot, 180-pound de Laura passed for 3,452 yards and 29 touchdowns, and rushed for 341 yards and eight scores.

He likely has one more game left in his high school career as St. Louis has agreed to participate in the 2019 GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, which will take place from Dec. 20-21 in Las Vegas. An opponent for the Crusaders has yet to be formally announced, but they are likely to take on the Florida state champion, which will be decided on Dec. 14.

Having volunteered locally as an elementary-school motivational speaker and mentor, de Laura has also donated his time as a youth football coach.

“Jayden has had a terrific year,” Punahou coach Kale Ane said in a news release. “He has done everything an individual can do — run, pass and lead. He is their difference-maker.”