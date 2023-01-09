Washington State has made its last big push ahead of the spring semester by adding several transfer players in recent days. The Cougars took full advantage of the new midyear transfer visit window last week inviting several transfer players out to Pullman for visits. It has led to some positive results for Jake Dickert and his staff with a handful of new additions heading into the spring. Here's a rundown of the newest members of the Wazzu roster.

The newest addition to the roster came in Monday as Incarnate Word linebacker Isaiah Paul announced his plans to transfer to Wazzu for the final two years of his career. The 6-foot-2 San Antonio native had a productive career with the Cardinals and will head to Pullman with 137 career tackles under his belt to go with 20.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. He also has five passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. Injury forced Paul to miss a big portion of the 2022 season, but he still finished the year with 20 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a sack. The Cougs have had some clear connections to IWU under Dickert with quarterback Cameron Ward and receiver Robert Ferrel coming to WSU from the Division II school. Former offensive coordinator Eric Morris joined Washington State's staff after serving as head coach at the school. He left this offseason to become the head coach at North Texas. Still, the bond with the small college in San Antonio has continued to push forward with the addition of Paul to the Wazzu defense.

Cougs bolster receiver group with latest additions

The Cougars have had some key departures at the receiver position this offseason. Replenishing that group and finding some stability for Ward and the rest of the offense has been a priority, and WSU was able to find some proven options over the weekend after adding three transfers. All three players will be making the move from the Mountain West with senior Isaiah Hamilton (San Jose State), junior Josh Kelly (Fresno State) and Kyle Williams (UNLV) all announced their pledges to the Cougs on Saturday. Hamilton heads to Pullman with 31 games of experience including eight games during the 2022 season. He caught 11 passes for 228 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns last year. His best season came in 2021 when he had 27 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown. Kelly played in six games last season and finished with 12 catches for 207 yards at Fresno State. He was an All-Mountain West honorable mention selection in 2021 after playing in 13 games and making nine starts for the Bulldogs. In that year, he caught 52 passes for 778 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. He will head to Pullman having caught 63 career passes for 931 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kelly has played in 19 games and has two seasons of eligibility. Williams is another receiver with two seasons of eligibility left, and he had a number of options to choose from before picking the Cougars. The 6-foot pass catcher California added offers from schools such as Pittsburgh, Colorado, Cal, Fresno State and Colorado State after announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal a month ago. WSU found a way to emerge from the pack and secured his commitment over the weekend. He's played in 25 games over the course of his career with the Rebels and heads to Pullman with 117 career receptions, 1,568 yards receiving and 9 receiving touchdowns giving the Cougars a clear high-level option at the position. He earned the MWC Freshman of the Year award in 2020.

Big Ten veteran linebacker joining WSU's defense

As the Cougars look to continue building up the defense under a new coordinator, finding a linebacker to help bridge the gap after the departure of Daiyan Henley had been a key part of the offseason for the Cougs. The team added a proven player with Maryland senior Ahmad McCullough announcing his plans to play for WSU over the weekend after a visit to Pullman. The 6-foot-2 Baltimore native played in 33 games during his time with the Terrapins 89 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a pair of fumble recoveries and a sack. Baylor, Arizona State, Georgia Southern, Buffalo and UConn are some of the schools that offered him before he reached a decision.