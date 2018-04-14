The Cougar offense came alive early while the defense had the better run of play late to highlight Washington State football’s second scrimmage of the spring Saturday morning at Martin Stadium.

After the defense gained a stop on the opening drive, the offense found its groove as Trey Tinsley connected with Tay Martin on a 10-yard scoring strike, the first of nine touchdown passes on the day for the Cougars. Tinsley followed that up with another 10-yard scoring pass, this time to Jamire Calvin, one of one of seven receptions for the Cougar sophomore on the day.

It was redshirt junior Anthony Gordon’s turn next as he completed scoring passes of 20, nine and four yards in his rotations behind the line. He began with a 20-yard strike to junior receiver Dezmon Patmon on the first play of the drive followed by a nine-yard scoring pass to Martin that also started on the 20. Gordon completed the series with a four-yard pass to freshman receiver Rodrick Fisher, his second touchdown catch in as many scrimmages.

Overall, WSU quarterbacks completed 45-of-71 passes for 490 yards in the scrimmage. The duo of Tinsley and Gordon combined to go 27-of-40 for 227 yards and six touchdowns without an interception.

“I thought we protected pretty good and moved pretty well for about six series,” Leach said. “But in the last two (series) we let our foot off the gas and didn’t play well. The offensive line played a lot better this week (compared to the first scrimmage). The last series was the only glaring (bad moment).”

John Bledsoe connected with Easop Winston, Jr. on a 16-yard touchdown pass for his first score this spring. Freshman quarterback Cammon Cooper added a pair of touchdown passes, the first to Winston and the second, a 24-yard score to Martin. Tinsley closed out the scoring with a four-yard pass to senior receiver Kyle Sweet.

Tinsley finished the day 15-of-23 for 112 yards and three scores, while Gordon was 12-of-17 for 125 yards and three scores. Cooper was 9-for-13 for 134 yards and two scores. Calvin and Sweet each led the way with seven receptions while Martin added five for 57 yards and three scores. On the ground, James Williams had four carries for 22 yards while freshman Max Borghi carried seven times for 21 yards.

“Tinsley and Gordon were the best (quarterbacks) today,” Leach said. “They went back and forth. Cam played well his first series and made some good checks and god throws, but he struggled a little bit more in his second. But the protection wasn’t as good either.”

After a slow start, the Cougar defense found its groove, posting double-digit sacks for the second-straight scrimmage. Redshirt-senior defensive lineman Nick Begg spent a good amount of time in the Cougar backfield, registering four sacks on the afternoon. He was one of 10 Cougars to post a sack on the afternoon. In addition to the sacks, two Cougars picked off passes as Skye Keller stepped in front of a John Bledsoe pass midway through the scrimmage and Armani Marsh did the same late off a Connor Neville pass.

“Defensively, we ran to the ball pretty well,” Leach said. “We gave up some big plays on third down. Those guys did some good things, but I don’t think they were as consistent as they would like to be.”

Safety Dylan Axelson led the way with seven tackles on the afternoon while Deion Singleton added five and a trio of players, Dillon Sherman, Begg and Jesus Echevarria added four each.

Redshirt-sophomore kicker Jack Crane was perfect on the day hitting field goals from 39, 42 and 42 yards. He is 7-of-7 on field goal attempts in the first two scrimmages.

The Cougars resume spring practice Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium. With four practices remaining, Leach likes where the Cougars are presently.

“We’re ahead of schedule,” Leach exclaimed. “We’ve got more depth. We’re able to go about 2-1/2 groups. From a depth standpoint, that’s helpful. We do have some new faces out there. Most of them have done better than I expected.”

SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS (4/14/18)

PASSING (COM-ATT-YDS): Trey Tinsley 15-23-112, 0 INT, 3 TD; Anthony Gordon 12-17-125, 0 INT, 3 TD, Cammon Cooper 9-13-134, 0 INT, 2 TD; John Bledsoe 5-10-72, 1 INT, 1 TD; Connor Neville 4-8-47, 1 INT, 0 TD. TOTALS: 45-71-490, 2 INT, 9 TD.

RECEIVING (REC-YDS-TD): Jamire Calvin 7-98-1; Kyle Sweet 7-77-1; Tay Martin 5-57-3; James Williams 4-13-0; Dezmon Patmon 3-29-1; Renard Bell 3-52-0, Rodrick Fisher 3-36-1; Easop Winston Jr. 3-25-2; Travell Harris 2-12-0; Brandon Arconado 2-43-0; Solomon Cooper 2-19-0; Kainoa Wilson 2-17-0; Clay Markoff 1-6-0; Keith Harrington 1-6-0. TOTALS: 45-490-9.

RUSHING (ATT-YDS-TD): James Williams 4-22-0; Keith Harrington 3-7-0; Max Borghi 7-21-0; Solomon Cooper 2-1-0; Clay Markoff 1-3-0. TOTALS: 17-54-0.

FIELD GOALS

Jack Crane – 39 (Good), 42 (Good), 42 (Good)

SCORING SUMMARY

Tay Martin 10 yd pass from Tinsley

Calvin 10 yd pass from Tinsley

Patmon 20 yd pass from Gordon

Tay Martin 9 yd pass from Gordon

Fisher 4 yd pass from Gordon

Winston 16 yd pass from Bledsoe

Winston 7 yd pass from Cooper

Tay Martin 24 yd pass from Cooper

Sweet 4 yd pass from Tinsley