Washington State coach Mike Leach and the Cougar football team open their 2018 fall preseason camp on Friday, Aug. 3 in Pullman with a 2 p.m. practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium.



The Cougars will hold the first day of practice in Pullman before heading to Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 4. WSU will spend a week in Lewiston, similar to past seasons under Coach Leach.



Pursuant to NCAA rules, the Cougars begin with helmets-only practices the first two days of fall camp before adding shoulder pads on day three. The first practice in full pads will take place Aug. 7.



Practices will be open to the media and public the first day in Pullman and the entire time in Lewiston.



All media interviews with Head Coach Mike Leach, members of the coaching staff and student-athletes will be conducted after practice.



When the team returns to Pullman, the first scrimmage of the fall will take place in Martin Stadium on Aug. 10. Practices will continue to be open to the media and public, and student-athletes will also be available following those practices.



Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 21, the first 15 minutes of practice will be open to the media and then closes for the remainder of the session. Interviews with coach Leach and the coaching staff will be conducted after practice. Student-athletes will not be available for media interviews until following the Wyoming game.



The Cougars open their 2018 season Sept. 1 at Wyoming at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network. Below is the full practice schedule for the WSU football team heading into the season opener. All practice dates and times are subject to change.

2018 WSU Football Preseason Camp Practice Schedule:

DATE TIME LOCATION

Fri., Aug. 3 2 p.m. Pullman

Sat., Aug. 4 2 p.m. Lewiston

Sun., Aug. 5 2 p.m. Lewiston

Mon., Aug. 6 2 p.m. Lewiston

Tues., Aug. 7 2 p.m. Lewiston

Wed., Aug. 8 2 p.m. Lewiston

Thurs., Aug. 9 2 p.m. Lewiston

Fri., Aug. 10 TBA. Pullman

Sat., Aug. 11 No Practice

Sun., Aug. 12 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Mon., Aug. 13 No Practice

Tues., Aug. 14 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Wed., Aug. 15 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Thurs., Aug. 16 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Fri., Aug. 17 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Sat., Aug. 18 TBA Pullman

Sun., Aug. 19 8 p.m. Pullman

Mon., Aug. 20 No Practice Pullman

Tues., Aug. 21 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Wed., Aug. 22 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Thurs., Aug. 23 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Fri., Aug. 24 4 p.m. Pullman

Sat., Aug. 25 TBA Pullman

Sun., Aug. 26 8 p.m. Pullman

Mon., Aug. 27 No Practice

Tues., Aug. 28 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Wed., Aug. 29 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Thurs., Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. Pullman

Fri., Aug. 31 Travel to Wyoming

Sat., Sept. 1 12:30 p.m. PT at Wyoming