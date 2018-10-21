Gardner Minshew threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dezmon Patmon in the back of the end zone with 3:40 left and No. 25 Washington State built a big first half leans and hung on to beat No. 12 Oregon 34-20 on Saturday night at sold-out Martin Stadium.

The Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) capped one of the biggest days in program history by taking control of the North Division race. Washington State hosted ESPN's "College Gameday" and later celebrated its fourth straight victory over Oregon (6-1, 3-1).

The last time WSU beat Oregon four straight years? 1981-84. The Cougars should rise several spots in both major national polls when the new rankings are revealed Sunday.

WSU is bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive year for the first time in school history. Mike Leach recorded his 44th win at Washington State, tying him with Jim Walden for third most in school history.

The victory puts Washington State in a second place tie with Stanford (5-2, 3-1) one-half game behind Washington (6-2, 4-1) in the Pac-12 North. Because WSU must still play the Cardinal (next Saturday at Stanford) and Huskies, the Cougars control their own destiny.

Minshew was 39 of 51 for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown for 300+ yards in all seven games this season.

"We want to be in a position to control our own destiny," said Minshew after leading WSU to its 11th straight home win at Martin Stadium, the third longest home winning streak in program history. “I’m so happy for our team and everybody involved. We had so many guys step up. Our fans gave us so much support. They deserve the best and we tried to give that to them.”

Down 27-0 at the half, Oregon pulled to 27-20 on Adam Stack's 23-yard field goal with 6:38 left. The Cougars got a huge play on the next drive from redshirt freshman Travell Harris when he stole a pass from Oregon's Jevon Holland for a 37-yard gain into Oregon territory. Minshew then hit Harris for 11 yards to convert fourth-and-6. Two plays later, Minshew hit a leaping Patmon in the middle of the end zone for the touchdown that finally put away the Ducks.

"Travell he's a competitor," Minshew said. "He wasn't going to let him take it. He fought for me."

Minshew had a pass intercepted by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to start the game after driving deep into Oregon territory. Minshew and the Cougars then went on a tear, pulling away to the big halftime lead.

Washington State scored on its second possession on James Williams' 24-yard run. Williams bounced off several defenders and stiff- armed his way to the sideline. It was WSU’s 13th rushing TD of the season after collecting just 8 all of last season.

“It’s always great to beat the Ducks,” Williams said. “On my touchdown, I just kept my feet running. We wanted to make history and that’s what we did.”

Minshew found wide receiver Renard Bell for a 16-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and added two more strikes in the final three minutes of the half — a 6-yarder to Easop Winston Jr. and a 15-yarder to Max Borghi.

Borghi caught a career high seven passes for 51 yards and one TD, and carried 10 times for 40 yards. Together, Borghi and Williams touched the ball 33 times (19 carries + 14 receptions) as getting the ball into the hands of the dynamic duo was clearly the centerpiece of WSU’s offensive game plan.

Oregon came into the game averaging nearly three sacks per game, but the WSU offensive line protected Minshew well by not allowing a single sack for the second straight game and fourth time in seven games this season.

Justin Herbert was 25 of 44 for 270 yards and a TD for Oregon. Surprisingly, Washington State outrushed Oregon, 77-58. The Ducks, which averaged just 2.4 yards per rush, came into the game with the Pac-12’s second best rushing attack behind Oregon State at 209.5 yards per game.

“We gave our all, we left everything on that field,” WSU DE Logan Tago said. ”We talked about it. We worked hard all summer for a moment like this.”

Oregon was held 151.5 yards below their season average on the ground.

"Any time you play like that in the first half, you're not gonna win many ballgames," Herbert said.

THE TAKEAWAY: Washington State’s four-game win streak against the Ducks is their longest since the early 1980s. Washington State has a clear path to the North Division title, but will face road tests at Stanford and Colorado, along with Washington in the Apple Cup.

UP NEXT: Washington State travels to Stanford next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT and the game will be televised by Pac-12 Network.

PAC-12 NORTH STANDINGS (After games of Oct. 20)

Washington 4-1

Washington State 3-1

Stanford 3-1

Oregon 2-2

California 1-3

Oregon State 0-4



(AP contributed to this story)

