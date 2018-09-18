Cougs can look to USC's last two opponents for ways to stop Trojans
If Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys is looking for any helpful hints this week as he prepares his unit for Friday night’s nationally televised clash with USC at the LA Coliseum, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news