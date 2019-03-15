Excited to get back out on the practice field next week and continue to build an Elite Program here at WSU! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/kqCwBWAome

According to FBSchedules.com, Washington State has added a home game against Palouse rival Idaho in 2022, and are now scheduled to face the FCS Vandals three times between 2020 and 2025.

The Cougars are scheduled to renew the 'Battle of the Palouse' with Idaho in 2020, 2022 and 2025. All three games will be played at Martin Stadium.

Washington State's non-conference schedule is now compete through 2023. Northern Colorado visits Pullman in 2019 and again in 2023 when WSU travels to Colorado State and hosts Wisconsin. The Cougars will face one FCS opponent every season through 2025.

Idaho, which moved to FCS in 2018 and rejoined the Big Sky Conference, will be paid a $550,000 guarantee for the 2020 contest, $575,000 for the 2022 game and $625,000 for the 2025 contest.

Separated by only eight miles, Washington State and Idaho have a long history on the gridiron. The two schools first met in 1894 and have played a total of 92 games. The Cougars won the most recent meeting 56-6 in 2016 to extend their lead in the series to 72-17-3.



Over the next five years, Washington State has home-and-home series with FBS schools Houston (2019-20), Utah State (2020-21), Wisconsin (2022-23) and Colorado State (2022-23).



NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL OPPONENTS (Through 2023)

2019 - New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, at Houston

2020 - at Utah State, Houston, Idaho

2021 - Utah State, Portland State, BYU

2022 - Idaho, at Wisconsin, Colorado State

2023 - at Colorado State, Wisconsin, Northern Colorado

